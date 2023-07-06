Police say man asked them to shoot him

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Skylar Michael Thatcher-Bushey, 28, of Vernon, appeared in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court on June 29 and pled innocent to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, reckless endangerment, unlawful mischief, and driving under the influence (DUI).

Judge Lisa Warren set bail at $10,000.

A Derby woman called police on June 28 and told them Mr. Thatcher-Bushey hit two vehicles in the parking lot of her building and pointed a firearm at her apartment,…

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)