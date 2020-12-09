Police say huge amount of fentanyl found in car

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Two days after a man was sent to the University of Vermont Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his leg, the story took another twist. Police say they found a huge stash of fentanyl in the car where the shooting took place.

According to an affidavit from Newport City Police Sergeant Nicholas Rivers, police received a warrant to search the car after it was abandoned in Orleans after a high-speed chase. In it, and in a bag in the possession of the car’s passenger, they found around 13,000 milligrams of fentanyl, an artificial opiate many times more potent than heroin.

The find was revealed Wednesday, December 2, when Michael Alamo Jr., was arraigned in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court. Mr. Alamo and Wilfredo Cerpa, both 23-year-old residents of Hartford, Connecticut, were arrested in Orleans on November 30 after what police said was a high-speed car chase.

Both were brought to court the following day. Mr. Cerpa pled innocent to felony charges