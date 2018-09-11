Police investigate suspicious incidents

copyright the Chronicle September 12, 2018

Police are investigating two incidents, one in Newport, the other in Barton, that appear to be attempts to abduct juveniles.

State Police are investigating in Barton where, on Route 16 near the Roaring Brook Road Saturday, a 16-year-old said he was approached by an adult male in a Chrysler convertible, who grabbed him after he refused a ride.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)