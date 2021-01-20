Plenty of police, few protesters

by Emmett Avery

MONTPELIER — Walking up State Street toward the Capitol around noon Sunday, one might have reasonably thought the Vermont press corps was picketing the State House — under heavy police observation.

But the swarm of press and heavily armed law enforcement were at the state’s capitol in response to an FBI bulletin warning of potential demonstrations and violence by armed supporters of President Donald Trump. That violence did not come to pass Sunday, though the bulletin warned of dangers up to and through President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

As far as this reporter could tell, only one supporter of Mr. Trump appeared on the capitol grounds…..

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)