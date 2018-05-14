Photography of Dorothy Koval on display at Craftsbury care center

The Craftsbury Community Care Center will host an art reception with photographer Dorothy Koval on Friday, May 18, at 3 p.m.

The care center is located at 1784 East Craftsbury Road in Craftsbury. Ms. Koval’s “Feathered Light” photography of a variety of birds will on display through June.

Ms. Koval lives in Lake Elmore where her sculptor/painter husband Dominic Koval has a studio and gallery. They settled in Vermont in 1985, and Dorothy became involved in photography as she recorded her husband’s work. Before long she kept a camera with her almost constantly, taking great pleasure in discovering and capturing moments of beauty in nature wherever she went. If she had a motto it would be William Blake’s words, “He who kisses a joy as it flies, Lives in Eternity’s sunrise.” More of her photographs can be seen at the Elmore Store and online at capturemyvermont.com.

Feathered Light, a selection of mostly-local bird images, is an expression of welcome on the return of spring and its beautiful harbingers. Some of these resilient creatures have journeyed vast distances to be here, and some have stayed near feeders all winter. As the days begin to lengthen they entrance bird watchers each year, filling the Vermont landscape again with their songs and warnings, their courtship antics, their astonishing colors and patterns, and the flash of their feathers in the light. — from the Craftsbury Community Care Center.