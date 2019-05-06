Orleans County Student Wins Award at 38th Annual Congressional Art Competition

North Country Career Center’s Monica Caffrey Takes Award for Her Art

MONTPELIER, Vt. – At the Vermont College of Fine Arts in Montpelier today, Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) announced the winners of the 38th Annual Congressional Art Competition. Winning a “Congressman Welch’s Choice” award was Monica Caffrey of North Country Career Center. Her striking art, “The Jay Way,” was selected from a field of 157 entries from students representing 36 high schools across Vermont. “I am amazed by the creativity of talented young artists across Vermont,” Rep. Welch said. “Picking a winner is always difficult. Congratulations to Monica for her beautiful work. She clearly has a bright future in the arts.” The Congressional Art Competition is a nationwide high school visual art competition initiated in 1981 by then-Rep. Jim Jeffords to celebrate and encourage the artistic talent of young people from across the country. High school students from across the country submit entries to their Representatives. Each year Congressman Welch chooses his favorite works of art from around the state.

“The Jay Way” by Monica Caffrey, North Country Career Center, Jay, Mixed Media