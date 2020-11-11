ONLINE DEER HARVEST REPORTING
All successful hunters during Vermont’s deer hunting seasons must, by law, report their deer within 48 hours to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department.
Reporting Online
Online reporting systems, which have been used successfully by other states, offer hunters a quick, easy and convenient way to report their harvest while providing wildlife biologists with the data necessary for monitoring harvest trends and managing the white-tailed deer population. Hunters who prefer to report their deer in-person to a check station are welcome to continue doing so.
To submit your harvest report, please have the following information readily available:
- Your Conservation ID# (Find you Conservation ID# on the upper left-hand corner of your license or look it up here)
- Your Tag Number (If this is a landowner tag, enter “Landowner” into the form.)
- A photograph of the deer (optional) to include:
- The head area of the deer to confirm the presence or absence of antlers and number of antler points. Photo should also include the filled-out tag attached to the deer.
- OR Your face in the photo to connect the harvested deer to you if the tag is not readable.
- Location of kill: Town and Wildlife Management Unit | WMU map
- Date and time of kill
- Sex the deer
- Deer’s weight (estimated weight is acceptable)
- Number of legal antler points on each antler
Thank you for your support. Your harvest data are important to us and to the future of Vermont’s white-tailed deer management.
Click link below to access the site: