Online deer harvest reporting

All successful hunters during Vermont’s deer hunting seasons must, by law, report their deer within 48 hours to the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department.

Reporting Online

Online reporting systems, which have been used successfully by other states, offer hunters a quick, easy and convenient way to report their harvest while providing wildlife biologists with the data necessary for monitoring harvest trends and managing the white-tailed deer population. Hunters who prefer to report their deer in-person to a check station are welcome to continue doing so.

To submit your harvest report, please have the following information readily available:

Your Conservation ID# (Find you Conservation ID# on the upper left-hand corner of your license or look it up here)

Your Tag Number (If t his is a landowner tag, enter “Landowner” into the form.)



A photograph of the deer (optional) to include:



The head area of the deer to confirm the presence or absence of antlers and number of antler points. Photo should also include the filled-out tag attached to the deer. OR Your face in the photo to connect the harvested deer to you if the tag is not readable.

Location of kill: Town and Wildlife Management Unit | WMU map

Date and time of kill

Sex the deer

Deer’s weight (estimated weight is acceptable)

Number of legal antler points on each antler

Thank you for your support. Your harvest data are important to us and to the future of Vermont’s white-tailed deer management.