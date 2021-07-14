One man’s tab obsession helps injured children

by Emmett Avery

WESTFIELD — A seltzer can lets out an edgy crack as Yves Daigle pulls it open. To him it’s not just the harbinger of a cool drink — it’s an opportunity to help children in need, and a bit of an obsession.

The sound isn’t what catches Mr. Daigle’s attention. It’s the tab that holds value for him and the Shriners to whom he recently donated roughly 300,000 cans worth.

Mr. Daigle, 89, a former barber, mail carrier, farmer, 52-year veteran of the Westfield Select Board, and longtime operator of the town’s recycling center, said he started collecting can tabs almost 20 years ago.

