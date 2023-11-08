Old story, new telling

GLOVER — A new take on an old story was presented here November 2 when author Nancy Price Graff read her new children’s book, Runaway Pond, at the Glover library.

By Trisha Ingalls

The event was organized by the Galaxy Bookshop in Hardwick. Co-owner of the Galaxy Sandy Scott said she was happy to hold the book event in Glover.

“The story of Runaway Pond happened in Glover, so it just seemed like the right place to have an event,” she said. “The bookstore loves to work with local libraries, so it was great to be able to partner with the Glover Public Library. Toni [Eubanks] was super enthusiastic about it, which was wonderful.”

Ms. Eubanks is the director of the Glover Public Library. ….

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)