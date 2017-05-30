OCSU shaping up for a food fight

copyright the Chronicle May 31, 2017

by Elizabeth Trail

A plan to hire a half-time food service coordinator for the Orleans Central Supervisory Union (OCSU) drew a small crowd including parents, community members, and school cooks to an OCSU Executive Committee meeting on May 25.

The coordinator would plan a single menu, order food, and handle the paperwork that now falls on the shoulders of the school cooks and OCSU business manager Heather Wright.

From the central office’s point of view, that would not only save time for those employees, but would save money by being able to buy food in bulk.

Community members are concerned that ordering from a central supplier will undercut the autonomy of school cooks and undo years of progress toward getting more local and whole foods onto menus.

They’re also concerned about the way the the way the decision was made at the supervisory district level, without input from the public.

The job is being advertised on the School Spring web site, and the first interviews began last week.

But no formal job description has been written.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)