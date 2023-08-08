Obituaries & Services 8.9.2023

Donna Jean Roberge

Donna Jean Roberge, 68, died and left this earth after a difficult five-year battle with cancer on May 19, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was a fighter to the end.

Donna was born on August 18, 1954, to Clifton and Glenna (Sheltra) Parrott in Derby, Connecticut.

Shortly after high school, Donna moved to Vermont, the birthplace of her parents. In 1972, Donna met Jean Claude Roberge of Lowell, (born in Bonsecours, Quebec) and they wed in October of 1973. They went on to be married for 50 wonderful years.

Donna is survived by her husband, Jean Claude Roberge, and by her three children and their spouses: James Mario Roberge, Christopher Gene Roberge and his fiancée, Joy Cahilig, and Chantel Marie (Roberge) Gonyer and her husband, Pete Gonyer. Donna was blessed with seven granddaughters: Brooke Roberge, age 18, Grace Roberge, age 16, Fawn Roberge, age 16, Hayden Gonyer, age 14, Gwen Roberge, age 14, Ella Gonyer, age 11, and Addilyn Roberge, age 6.

Donna and Jean Claude raised their children on a dairy farm through most of their childhood, which instilled in them a great work ethic and love for agriculture. James and Chris operated an organic vegetable farm with the help of their parents and Chantel for many years, winning awards for their organic produce.

Donna, Jean Claude, and Chantel later went on to operate a large goat dairy that won many awards for milk quality. The family has been growing and selling pumpkins for over 20 years. Donna could be found many fall days helping Chantel at the pumpkin stand that is now operated by Chantel and her husband, Pete Gonyer. Donna spent many years going to farmers’ markets, selling the family’s produce along with her famous pickles and canned goods. Donna was passionate about gardening, cooking, canning, and preserving food.

Donna also worked at Jay Peak Resort for 14 years and considered her coworkers there her second family.

Her favorite summer activity was camping with family at Lake Carmi State Park, which was an annual affair with the grandchildren. Donna was always filling her home with the smell of her amazing cooking, her warmth, her love, and her kindness. Donna will be greatly missed but her love and warmth will be remembered in her family’s hearts forever.

Donna was predeceased by her parents, Glenna and Clifton Parrott; by her mother-in-law Monique Roberge, her father-in-law Felix Roberge, as well as her brother-in-law Jean Pierre (John) Roberge, and brother-in-law Donald Poutre.

Donna is survived by four sisters: Susan (Parrott) Roberge of Newport Center, Cheryl (Parrott) Verderber and her husband, Gustav Verderber, of Troy, Cindy (Parrott) Wescom of Johnson, Rhonda (Parrott) Braun and her husband, Mike Braun, of Orleans, and by one brother Timothy Parrott of Hardwick.

Donna is also survived by Rejean Roberge of Newport Center, Connie Verdon and her husband, Claude, of Newport Center, Gigi Lemay and her husband, John, of Derby, Paulette Poutre of Irasburg, Geatane Stone and her husband, Paul, of Newport Center, Francine Guillette and her husband, Marcel, of Derby, Marianne Sanville and her husband, Brian, of Irasburg, as well as by Robert Roberge and his wife, Shelly, of Derby.

Donna had over 30 nieces and nephews, and of those she had a particularly close bond with Carrie (Parrott) Descheneau, Kyle Cote, and Krystal Cote-Parrott.

There will be a celebration of Donna’s life on August 12, at 2 p.m., at Blue Horizon at Guillette’s Shed, 884 Salem Derby Road in Newport. This event will be an old-fashioned potluck; Donna wouldn’t want it any other way.

The family requests that flowers be sent to the same location: 884 Salem Derby Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Cards should be sent to Jean Claude Roberge, 415 Pine Street, North Troy, Vermont 05859.

The family would love to hear memories of her.

Dale McCoy

Dale McCoy, 88, of Coventry, died on July 27, 2023, in Newport. He was born on November 12, 1934, in Irasburg, to the late Harold (Cy) and Mildred (Buzzell) McCoy. On February 11, 1956, he married Loretta Perry, the love of his life, who predeceased him on January 21, 2014.

Dale worked at Ethan Allen as a foreman for over 40 years. In January of 1961, he joined the Orleans Fire Department and was still an active member. He also served as an EMT for Orleans Ambulance Service for 37 years.

Most of all he loved his family, hunting, and helping anyone in need. In his later years you could find him out on his daily ride in his green truck.

He is survived by his son Harold McCoy and his wife, Andrea Brightenback, of Hardwick, David McCoy and his wife, Diane, of Walden, Timothy McCoy and his wife, Kathy, of Brownington, Steven McCoy and his wife, Sheryl, of Crossville, Tennessee, Amy Morley and her husband, Michael, of Derby, and Laurie Rice and her husband, Robert, of Brownington; by his 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; by his sister-in-law Clemence LeBlond of Newport, and by many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his daughter Julie McCoy and infant daughter Cynthia; by his siblings Barbara Brogdon, Marion Orr, Pauline McCoy, Dean Marvin, and Stanley and Wayne McCoy. Dale remembered fondly his little dog Sam.

If friends desire memorial contributions in Dale’s name may be made to the Orleans Fire Department, care of A.J. Rowell, 102 Main Street, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Margaret Ann Gilman

Margaret Ann Gilman, 70, of Derby, died on August 1, 2023, surrounded by her family in Newport. She was born on September 23, 1952, to George and Muriel LeClair in Richford.

She is survived by her children: Anthony Gilman, Maurissa Pion and her husband, Brian, and Philip Gilman Jr. and his wife, Jennifer; by her grandchildren: Mychal Bunnell, Ruby Bunnell, Clayton Gilman, Kelly Hastings, Jazmyn Hastings, and Jacob Hastings; by her sisters: Helen Haile and family, Terri Fortin and family, and Donna Prue and family; by her brother Douglas LeClair and family; by her best friend Cynthia Tardiff and her husband, Timothy, and family; and by her beloved dog Pixie.

Maggie was a devoted mother, daughter, and grandmother. She loved working in her garden and spending time with her grandchildren. She loved to listen to music and dance, especially to Pink, Michael Jackson, Kid Rock, Elvis, Charlie Puth, and John Couger.

In her early days she owned and operated her own children’s clothing store with all handmade clothing called Maggie’s Fashions. She then went on to work for Early Head Start and Head Start, working with many families. She then became a victims’ advocate for Umbrella and she was also a foster home provider for many kids. She loved helping people.

She graduated from Franklin High School in June of 1970, and in 1999 graduated from college with an associate’s degree. She loved to travel and experience new things. Her family was her number one priority as she dedicated her life to her kids and grandkids.

She was predeceased by her brothers: Richard Charles, Larry Gene, and Frederick Allen LeClair, and George William LeClair Jr. She was also predeceased by her parents, Muriel and George LeClair.

In her final days surrounded by her family and friends she kept saying, “Today is the worst day of my life but also the best day of my life.” Through laughter and tears her final days were exactly as she wanted, with her kids and family back together again.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., on Friday, August 11, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport, followed by a graveside service at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Newport with the Reverend Roger Charbonneau officiating.

Following the graveside service, a celebration of her life will be held at her daughter’s home, 1504 Lake Road in Newport.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the family in care of Maurissa Pion, 1504 Lake Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Funeral & Death Notices

Betty-Jane Durkee

A memorial service for Betty-Jane Durkee, born June 17, 1932, and died February 28, 2023, will be held at the United Church of Newport on August 12.

Calling hours will be at 10 a.m., with the funeral to follow at 11 a.m., after which family and friends are invited to the home of Doug and Vivian Spates for refreshments and reminiscences, at 458 Nelson Hill Road in Derby.

Barrett Magoon

Barrett Magoon, born January 31, 1964, died July 11, 2023. Obituary and memorial details to follow.

Judith Priscilla Magoon

Judith Priscilla Magoon, born July 17, 1940, died August 3, 2023. Obituary and memorial details to follow.