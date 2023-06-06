Obituaries & Services 6.7.2023

Betty L. Racine

Betty L. Racine, 78, of Orleans, died on May 29, 2023, at her home, with her loving family at her side. She was born on February 8, 1945, in Barton, to the late Harley and Marjorie (Fox) Blake.

Betty worked at Kinney Drugs for many years. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking cookies and whoopie pies, and she loved to read and attend family get-togethers.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Racine; by her sons: Ryan Racine and his wife, Joan, and Jason Racine and his wife, Melissa; by her grandchildren: Brandon and his wife, Sarah, Katelyn, Noah, Natalie, and Madeleine; by her great-grandchildren: Bryson, Nolan, Amelia, and Ayden; by her sisters: Eleanor Willis and her husband, Stanley, and Linda Chadburn and her husband, Gordon; as well as by her sister-in-law Sharon, Katie, several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews, and all of her special friends.

She was predeceased by her parents, by her daughter Paula Racine, by her brothers Wayne and Harry Blake, by her sisters-in-law Becky and Miriam, and by her brother-in-law Tom.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 17, at the Orleans Federated Church on School Street in Orleans.

If friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Margaret LaClair

Margaret LaClair, 93, of Barton, died unexpectedly on May 30, 2023, after spending time with her family on Memorial Day weekend.

Born October 13, 1929, to George and Lily Daniels, Margaret would experience much of what is taught in history books today. She lived through the Great Depression, WWII, the evolution of communications, technology, and transportation. She grew up in the unincorporated village of South Barton, referred to as Kimball Station. The village had its own post office, railroad depot, and one room schoolhouse.

On November 23, 1946, Margaret married Earl LaClair, who predeceased in her in 2021 after 74 blissful years of marriage. The two of them were known for and enjoyed entertaining together, recounting stories of their many experiences through years of travel and friendships.

In addition to her love of country music, she and Earl were avid wrestling fans. In the ’80s they would travel from their winter home in Summerfield, Florida to Orlando, Florida, every Sunday to watch the matches live. Margaret would cheer them on and loudly reprimand them if she felt they were cheating. Nowadays, Margaret regularly watched wrestling on television; in fact, she watched what would be her final episode the night prior to her passing.

After retirement, Margaret and Earl wintered in Summerfield. Their home was frequented daily by friends and family who lived or vacationed there. In the summer months they welcomed all to their family camp on Crystal Lake in Barton, where many great memories were made with family and many friends. Family was very important to Margaret. They were a family that partied together and one that was always present when support was needed. She and her late husband were an active part in their children’s lives, grand to great-great-grandchildren could always count on them sharing in their special events.

Margaret will be remembered for her cheerful attitude, surprisingly quick wit, and love for all whom she knew. She was a kind and giving lady and anyone welcomed into their home would quickly become just like family.

She leaves behind her children: Nancy Durivage and Richard LaClair and his wife, Lise; her grandchildren: Michael Healy and his wife, Julie, Kimberly Willey and her husband, Bernard, Richard LaClair Jr. and his wife, Donna, Connie Knaggs and her husband, Rick; her great-grandchildren: Courtney Healy and her fiancé, Jesse, Justin Healy, Taylor Brink and her husband, Billy, Kyle Willey, Grant LaClair, and Emily Knaggs; and her great-great grandchild Wyatt Brink.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, her sister Evelyn Dority and her sons-in-law Edward Healy and Dave Durivage also predeceased her.

There will be a graveside service at Welcome O. Brown cemetery in Barton, on Saturday, June 17, at 1 p.m. A gathering will follow.

Joslyn Lena Perron

Joslyn Lena Perron, born October 12, 1957, in St. Johnsbury, to the late Roger and Blanche (Locke) Perron, died on June 1, 2023, after a truly heroic battle with pancreatic cancer.

She lived on Bushy Hill Road in Newport and was a long-time resident of Dry Pond Road in Glover.

She graduated from Lake Region Union High School and continued her studies with the Community College of Vermont and Lyndon State College. She worked as an art teacher at Saint Paul’s Catholic School in Barton, and with the Orleans Central Supervisory Union at several local schools. Working with those children was her pride and passion. She also worked in the food industry and as a gardener.

When a former student would see Joslyn in passing, they would run up to her with excitement and share their memories of the time she taught them art. Joslyn’s sincere love for art was expressed in everything she touched; her most memorable being her Christmas wreaths. Each wreath was double-sided and artistically designed to represent the person she was giving it to.

Joslyn took pride and joy creating flower gardens at her home and at some camps around Shadow Lake. Her vegetable gardens were blue ribbon-worthy, and she grew vegetables enough for anyone who came to visit to take home goodies. Joslyn canned vegetables for the winter food supply and to give as gifts. Joslyn’s art poured over into her baking and making her famous peanut butter balls. If one stopped by for a visit there was always a table filled with baked goods ready for the taking. She was such a giving and loving person.

Joslyn was predeceased by her parents, and by her brother Alfred Maurice Perron.

She is survived by the loves of her life, her two sons: Riley and Colby Tetreault. She leaves her long-time partner, Joe Ouellette, and his family and friends. She will be deeply missed by her brothers, sisters, and in-laws: Rebecca Simino, Lillian and Royce Conley, Cynthia Swett, Edward and Claire Perron, Gloria and Larry Conley, Edward and Donna Perron, Theresa and Larry Janowski, Noella and Donald Cotnoir, Mark Perron, Lenwood and Tami Perron, Georgette and Peter Knight, and Regina Cole. Joslyn leaves many nieces and nephews and special friends who loved her dearly.

The family will announce the date of a graveside service later this summer, to be officiated by the Reverend Joan Vincent at the Westlook Cemetery in Glover.

Donations in Joslyn’s memory may be sent Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 4473 Barton Orleans Road, Orleans, Vermont 05860, to honor her love for her boxers, or donations may be made to “Catch the Cure,” 235 Vance Hill Road, Newport Center Vermont 05857, in Joslyn’s memory.

Pearl Irene St. Louis Richardson Urie

Pearl Irene St. Louis Richardson Urie died April 5, 2023. Born January 16, 1927, to Eugene and Blanche (Duckless) St. Louis, she was followed six years later by her only sibling Eugene Jr.

After graded school she graduated from Greensboro Academy while boarding part time

with her aunt Mary. Then she worked at a department store in St. Johnsbury while boarding with her aunt Dora.

On February 3, 1946, she married Francis Richardson, an Army WWII veteran. They bought a small farm in South Albany. Four children were raised there: Harriet Elaine (Dale Sweeney), James Lee (Susan), George Francis (Nadine) and John Ray (Nancy). In the 1960s, she served as Albany’s overseer of the poor. Years later the kids all bought pieces of the farm that were meant for them.

During Francis’ teen years, John Urie Sr. was a best friend. They worked together and

both came from Army tours, married and bought farms, Francis to Pearl and John to

Yvonne Diette. They remained friends forever and were like brothers always. After Yvonne and Francis died, Pearl married John Sr. on May 2, 1981.

Pearl worked, as farm wives do, planted a big garden to can and preserve to feed the winter’s family. She kept house, sewed and mended, made sweaters and mittens, tended

her flowers and raspberries, and loved the birds.

Hilltop Graded School in East Albany was built in 1960 and Pearl was the first cook

there. She “graduated” from Hilltop to newly built Lake Region Union High School in

1967, as one of the three cooks there. Her good friend Rena Sweeney took her away from there to cook with her at Sterling College and later to Windridge Tennis Camp.

Prior to this, she and Rena were chambermaids at Highland Lodge. They were

mischievous, ready for a sometimes naughty joke that they would retell with a twist!

Pearl and Francis loved to dance at Cedar Grove in Sutton every Saturday night. New

venues popped up at Coles Pond, Silver Ridge, and Smokeys. They loved country music and did a super Texas two-step which, at 96, she could still shuffle. After marrying John Sr. they continued dancing and, if they could, they still would.

Orleans County Fair was another time she enjoyed. Years back in the old Floral Hall she and Rena had a food stand. They cooked all three meals, from 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., which

they did for three years. Then, when her daughter Harriet became the superintendent of arts and crafts, Pearl helped her on exhibit entry day. She also entered her own veggies, canned goods, baked goods, and flowers. She won lots of ribbons and money awards. She also won awards for maple products from John Urie’s maple orchard. Demo Derby was a Sunday must for her and John.

Pearl married into an extended family of Urie “steps”: John Jr. (Ginny Brown) and

family, Caroline Langmaid (Francis) and family, Bonnie Ingalls and family, Gloria Urie,

and Dennis and Sherry Ingalls. They all survive her, as well as the Richardson grands and

great-grands: Paul Sweeney, Carroll Sweeney (Nancy), Isaac (Autumn McNally), and

Caleb (Meagan); Michelle Marckres (Rick) and Karl Richardson (Ginger Vieira), Evan, and Avery; Judi Richard, Ben and Brian; Stephen Richardson; Sterling Richardson (Jillian Westover), Sara Ackermann (Jimmy), Allie Rae and Andee Rose.

She and John (his family called him Grandpa John) attended Barton senior meals and then the Glover senior meals. Pearl held various chairs as a director of the Glover senior meals. They loved the social interaction and gossip of all who attended. It was here she was

reunited with her cousin Jane Rollins. They had a great time reminiscing before Jane died from cancer. Pearl also served as Glover town auditor well into her 80s, and John served as a selectman.

Pearl was predeceased by her parents, by her husband, Francis, by her husband, John Sr., by his daughter Gloria Urie, by her brother Eugene St. Louis Jr., by her son John Richardson, and by her pet beagle Lucy.

The chickadees got fed year-round. She looked forward to her bluebirds around April

10 and made sure the birdhouses were cleaned for them. The summer “hummers” came by May 12, their syrup was ready and so another summer begins.

I talked to a bird

by Roy A. Payne

It was a rather pretty day,

So I took a little walk.

As it happened on the way,

A bird and I had a talk.

He was singing in a tree

And I whistled back.

I had done it times before,

So I had learned the knack.

As I moved on down the trail,

He moved from tree to tree

He wondered about the whistle;

Looking for a bird he could not see.

Since he could not find another

He finally flew away.

The talk we had might have

Helped brighten up his day.

Michael Joseph Smith

Michael Joseph “Mike” Smith, 80, of Craftsbury, died unexpectedly on March 11, 2023, with his wife, Debbie, at his side.

He was born January 22, 1943, in Craftsbury. He grew up in Craftsbury, went to school in Craftsbury, lived most of his life in Craftsbury, and died in his home in Craftsbury.

Mike is survived by his children: Tracy, Crystal, Kasey, and Tara; by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Ma and Pa; by his parents, Spike and Irene Smith; by his brother Sam and his sister Cherie; by his cousin Pat; by his aunt Vi and uncle Ray; and by his great-grandson Credence Michael McBride.

He is also survived by his stepchildren: Tina Stevens Reil and her husband, Rob, and their children: Raymond and Keith, Karen Stevens and her daughter Christina, and their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He loved going for long rides, to Littleton for lunch, northern New Hampshire to see the moose and feed the geese, and trips to Maine, where he would watch the waves at the beach and then on to where he called “the big woods.” At the same time, keeping an eye out for a motel with a breakfast bar.

He had a special family in Florida: James and Janice Godin and their children Zamien and Kairi, and his special grandchildren: Josephine, Lee Ann Godin, and Patrick Michael Godin, whom he was able to see in December 2022 for the best Christmas ever.

Family members who he would like to mention include: Pete, Monique, Suzie, Gail and her husband, Tom, Lori, and his brother-in-law Eddie.

His extended family, Marisa, Hellen, and Erin, over the years brought him great joy. He loved them all. Others close to him were Christopher and his wife, Stef, and their children Kolbey and Serina of Vermont, and Mildred and Robert Audet and Dillon of Florida.

There will be no services. A gathering in Mike’s honor will be held from 1 to 5 p.m., on Saturday, June 17, at 260 King Farm Road in Craftsbury. Guests should bring their own drinks and a folding chair.

Barbara A. Scribner

Barbara A. Scribner of Stowe died peacefully after a brief illness. She was 89. Barbara was a long-time summer resident at Lake Parker in West Glover.

Born August 31, 1933, in Burlington, to the late Wayne and Nette Ayers, she lived all but two years of her life in Stowe. Following her graduation from Stowe High School, Barbara attended the Albany Business College in Albany, New York. Upon returning to Stowe, Barb married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Cedric G. Scribner, in 1953.

Barb had a life-long career of 48 years with Stowe Insurance Agency, starting in 1956 with Charlie Black, then with Pete Haslam, retiring from her career with the current owner Glenn Mink in 2004. She loved the insurance business and helping so many Stowe families over the years. As a thank-you for her many years of service, Stowe Insurance gave Barb and Cedric a cruise to the Panama Canal and west coast.

After Barb’s retirement she and Cedric traveled extensively and spent summers with family and friends at their wonderful camp in West Glover.

She thoroughly enjoyed teaching her grandchildren and many others sewing, knitting, card games, kayaking, hiking, and all about the nature around us. Barb was known for her doughnut balls, which many people in town and afar were always happy to enjoy. She was a member of the Stowe American Legion Auxiliary, Donald McMahon Unit #64 for many years and a member of the Common Threads Quilt Guild of Lamoille County. She was active with other volunteer groups in the Stowe community throughout the years, such as Girl Scouts, the adult literacy program, and many others.

Barbara is survived by her children: David (Marilyn) Scribner of St. Johnsbury and Montreal, Quebec, and Suzan (Gordon) Scribner-Reed of Hillsborough, North Carolina; by five grandchildren: Tara, Hannah, Nicholas, Emily, and Fletcher, and their partners, and by three great-grandchildren: Indy, Mateo, and Lucy.

A celebration of life will be held at the summer camp in West Glover in August, date and time to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the McClure Miller Respite House, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, Vermont 05446.

Linda Lee Major

Linda Lee Major, 51, of Albany, formerly of Newport, died tragically from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on May 4, 2023. Her mother, June Y. Baker Cleveland, also died in the same accident.

She was born on January 6, 1964, in Morrisville, the daughter of the late Richard Power and June Y. Baker. She attended Newport High School. She had been married to Daniel Major.

Linda had several occupations during her working years, including being a co-owner of Santoro’s Restaurant in Newport for several years.

Linda stayed at home to care for her young family. She worked as a waitress and was later employed by a road construction company. She enjoyed watching movies, shopping, reading, raising and selling birds, and her fur baby Holly.

She is survived by her three sons: Michael Bickford of Montpelier, Kyle Major, and Casey Major, both of Newport; by her brother Brian Hall of Scottsdale, Arizona; by four step-siblings: Terry (Deb) Cleveland of Ramona, South Dakota, Darla (Dave) Benson of Salem, South Dakota, Dawn (Dale) Jensen of Madison, South Dakota, and Amy (Chad) Cho Lewinski of Las Vegas, Nevada; by her special friend, Everett; and by aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Linda was predeceased by her mother, June Y. Cleveland; and by her brother Mark A. Hall and step-brother Troy Cleveland.

A joint graveside service in honor of Linda and her mother, June, will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 24, at the Branch Cemetery on North Wolcott Road in Craftsbury, with the Reverend Nathan Strong officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 4473 Barton Orleans Road, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

Online condolences are welcomed at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.

June Y. Baker Cleveland

June Yvonne Baker Cleveland, 80, of Albany, died unexpectedly from injuries sustained in a tragic motor vehicle accident on May 4, 2023. Her daughter Linda Major died in the same accident.

She was born March 12, 1943, in Morrisville, the daughter of the late Alger Sr. and Yvonne (Chartier) Baker. She attended Hardwick Academy and graduated from Derby Academy in the class of 1961.

Following her high school graduation, June moved to New Jersey, where she worked for a short time as a file clerk for a wholesale distribution company. She then returned to Vermont, where she was employed by several local businesses in Newport, including waitressing and working for the state of Vermont, departments of employment and unemployment. She also was employed for 12 years as office manager of the Ethan Allen Furniture Company in Orleans, at the same time attending Vermont Community College.

June was first married to Terry Hall. They divorced in 1965 and she relocated to Arizona, where she met her second husband, Frederick Ralph “Fred” Cleveland. They married on July 31, 1993, in Orleans.

While living in Arizona, she worked for a court reporting firm and the United Health Care Insurance Company for more than 12 years. Following retirement, she worked with arts and crafts during the winter months and summered in Vermont. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, gardening, cooking, and reading.

She is survived by her son Brian Hall of Scottsdale, Arizona; by four step-children: Terry (Deb) Cleveland of Ramona, South Dakota, Darla (Dave) Benson of Salem, South Dakota, Dawn (Dale) Jensen of Madison, South Dakota, and Amy (Chad) Cho Lewinski of Las Vegas, Nevada; by two siblings: Joe Chartier of Orleans and Jackaline Swett of Barton; by her sister-in-law Deborah Baker of West Virginia; by three grandchildren, ten step-grandchildren, and many step-great-grandchildren, as well as by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

June was predeceased by her husband, Fred; by two children: Mark Hall and Linda Major; by her stepson Troy Cleveland; and by two siblings: Alger Baker Jr. and Janet Davison.

A joint graveside service to honor June Cleveland and her daughter Linda Major will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 24, at the Branch Cemetery on the North Wolcott Road in Craftsbury, with the Reverend Nathan Strong officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, P.O. Box 828, Morrisville, Vermont 05661.

Online condolences are welcomed at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.

Roger J. Lague

Roger J. Lague, 86, died at Bel-Aire Nursing Home in Newport, on May 25, 2023. He was born on April 15, 1937, to Maria and Rosserio Lague of North Troy.

Roger married the love of his life, Carolyn Taylor, on April 22, 1960. They just celebrated 63 years of marriage, residing the last six years in Irasburg.

Roger loved animals, hunting, camping, snowmobiling, nature, truck driving, and most of all, his family. He had tried many occupations, but his true love was being a truck driver. He lived all of his 86 years in Vermont except for a few brief times spent in Florida.

He leaves behind his wife, Carolyn, of Irasburg; his son Ray (Kim) Lague of Idaho, his daughter Tammy (Bill) Kennison of Westfield, his son Mark Lague of Enosburg Falls, and his daughter Heidi Lague-Lyons of Danville.

He also leaves 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He leaves his brother Gary and sister-in-law Rita Taylor of Troy, and brother Lynwood and sister-in-law Linda Taylor of New Mexico, and he leaves several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Maria and Roserrio Lague, of North Troy, and his in-laws Raymond and Dorothy Taylor of Troy.

He was also predeceased by five sisters: Germaine Brouillard, Simone Brouillard, Marie Prunier, Alice Meunier, Madeline Tysz, and infant brother Gerald.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 10, at 11 a.m., at the St. Andre Bessette Parish in Troy.

Luncheon will follow at the parish hall.

FUNERAL/COMMITTAL SERVICES

Stewart Phillips

A funeral service for Stewart Phillips, who died on December 22, 2022, will be held on Saturday, June 24, at 2 p.m., at Trinity United Methodist Church, 23 Bridge Street in Colebrook, New Hampshire.

Interment will be in the Ridgewell Cemetery in Guildhall.

Gordon L. Osborne

There will be a memorial service for Gordon, who died on December 6, 2022, on Saturday, June 24, at 2 p.m. It will be held at the Advent Christian Church in Newport Center. A luncheon will follow the service.

Robert and Roger Raboin

Committal services for Robert and Roger Raboin will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 17, at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Lowell, with Father Roger Charbonneau officiating.

A potluck luncheon will follow at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish Hall in Troy.

Robert and Dorothy-May Boucher

Committal services for Robert Boucher and Dorothy-May Boucher will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, June 10, at St. Edward’s Catholic Cemetery, with full military honors for Mr. Boucher.

Dennis Donovan

Committal services for Dennis Donovan will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, June 10, at the Newport Center Cemetery.

Cheryl LaBounty

Committal services for Cheryl LaBounty will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 9, at the Newport Center Cemetery, with Pastor Paul Levang officiating.