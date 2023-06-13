Obituaries 6.14.2023

Yvon J. Quirion

Yvon J. Quirion, 60, of Lunenburg, died in Hanover, New Hampshire, after a period of declining health. He was born in Newport, to Herve and Cecile (Bessette) Quirion. Yvon grew up in Derby and West Charleston.

He was predeceased by his parents; by his sister Lisa Quirion; and by three brothers: Peter Quirion and his wife, Sandra, Gilles Quirion, and Rocky Quirion.

He is survived by his sister Danielle and her husband, Keith Austin, and by aunts, uncles, and cousins in Canada, as well as by his nephews and a niece.

Yvon had many special friends: Kathy Currie of West Charleston, and Doug and Melissa Abbott of Lunenburg.

He loved to spend time with family and friends. He enjoyed working with them and helping on many jobs. Yvon enjoyed working outdoors, doing yard work and firewood. He also liked to stock shelves in grocery stores, and reconditioning cars and trucks for family and friends.

Services will be private.

Donations in Yvon’s memory may be made to the Vermont Heart Association, P.O. Box 485, Williston, Vermont 05495.

Gordon Petit

Gordon Petit, 85, of Newport Center, died on June 5, 2023, at his home. He was born on May 22, 1938, in Coventry, to the late Eli and Ruth (Whittaker) Petit. On May 15, 1960, he married Jean Bickford, who survives him.

Gordon worked as a logger for most of his life. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, going for rides in the mountains, sugaring, working in the woods, making honey, camping, he loved telling jokes, and his family was very important to him. He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses.

He is also survived by his daughters: Tamara Petit of St. Albans, and Pamela Fryberger and her husband, Dennis, of Yacolt, Washington; by his granddaughter Denise Fryberger; by his brother Gerald Petit and his wife, Mary; by his sister Betty Petit; and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his grandson Steven Fryberger and by his brothers Warren, Dave, and Sam Petit.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Saturday, June 17, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, 389 Citizens Road in Newport, will William Favreau officiating.

A celebration of life will be held at the Coventry Community Center following the service.

Theresa Ann Nadeau

Theresa Ann Nadeau died peacefully at her daughter’s home in Grand Isle on Thursday, June 8, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Theresa was born April 24, 1940, in Irasburg. Theresa was one of five children born to Richard and Lumina Besaw.

She married the love of her life, Armand, who predeceased her in 2016. They were married on August 30, 1958. They raised six children: Ann Marie Sminkey and her husband, David, Andrew, Mary Ann, Robert, Rosalie Reed and her husband, John, and Rodney; and she had 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Theresa was secretary and bookkeeper of Nadeau Brothers Construction and later Nadeau Lumber, Inc. She and Armand retired in 1984, and moved to St. Cloud, Florida. They became very involved in St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. She assisted her husband in managing the maintenance of the church and school.

The Catholic church was the center of their lives: helping, donating, community services, Eucharistic minister, homebound visitation, and visiting the nursing homes to say the rosary and give Holy Communion. Mass and praying the rosary were a very important part of her daily life and the upbringing of her own children.

Theresa enjoyed entertaining family and friends. The feast, love, and laughter were family traditions enjoyed by adults, children, and grandchildren alike. Saturday nights gathering around the dinner table after church eating steak and fries was the family’s weekly highlight.

Mom, Grammy, and Great-Grammy will be greatly missed, leaving a huge hole in the hearts of her family who loves her.

Hospice was a huge part of Theresa’s and her family’s life for the last two months. The love and care provided made Theresa’s end of life transition go as smoothly as possible. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends consider donating to their local hospice.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial on Friday, June 16, at 11 a.m., at St. Thomas Church, located at 6 Green Street in Underhill. Interment will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery in Underhill.

Carlotta Maude Moulton

Carlotta Moulton, 77, of West Charleston, died on June 7, 2023, in the comfort of her own home following a courageous 14-month battle with glioblastoma. Her family was by her side as she walked this difficult journey, handling all its twists and turns with such strength and grace.

She was born in Sherbrooke, Quebec, on September 23, 1945, to Henry and Lucy Ashman. At the age of seven her family immigrated to the United States. She attended Derby Academy her freshman and sophomore years where she met Darald. When her family moved to Woodstock, Connecticut, they stayed in touch. She graduated from Woodstock Academy in 1965.

She married her high school sweetheart, Darald Moulton, July 16, 1966. Together they raised two daughters Tammy and Julie at their home in West Charleston. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and working in her flower gardens. On a nice day she could be found sitting in her lawn chair down by the river behind their house reading a good book. Through the years Darald and Carlotta enjoyed several trips with the Community Circle group.

Carlotta worked at the Charleston Elementary School from 1976 to 2005, as the librarian and secretary. She was known to wear many hats there and could be counted on to fill in wherever the need. Her knowledge of the school was a valuable asset to the numerous principals and teachers she worked with. Her kindness and dedication to the students and to the community will be missed by all who knew her.

She was a member of the Charleston Historical Society for many years. She loved spending time there helping visitors find the information they were seeking. Her passion for adding to the historical information of the town brought her great joy. It encouraged her to put together photo albums for each of her children and grandchildren showing the family history.

She is survived by her husband, Darald; by her daughters Tammy and her husband, Ted Aldrich, and Julie Grenier and her partner, Mike Lyon; by her grandchildren: Jenna and her husband, Andrew Arel, Kyle and his wife, Desiree Aldrich, Alysha Grenier and her partner, Tyler, and Devin Grenier and his partner, Mariah; by her great-grandchildren: Maverick, Lincoln, Navy, Kohen, and Baby S due in October.

She is also survived by her brothers: Robert and his wife, Debbie Ashman, Roger Ashman; by her niece Carrie Ashman-Ludwiczak and her husband, Brian, as well as by several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. She is survived by her beloved dog Huck; his snuggles brought her great comfort during the past year.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m., on Saturday, June 17, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road in Derby. A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m., with Pastor Glenn Peterson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, if friends desire memorial contributions may be made to the Charleston Historical Society, P.O. Box 46, East Charleston, Vermont 05833, or to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Conrad Emil-Snow Klefos

August 31, 1953 – June 3, 2023

With great sorrow, we announce that Conrad Emil-Snow Klefos died unexpectedly from complications from lymphoma on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. He was 69 years old.

A native of Rochester, New Hampshire, Conrad spent his early childhood in Palm Beach, Florida, before moving to Hanover, New Hampshire. Charmed summers were spent at the family camp on Springfield Point in Wolfeboro on Lake Winnipesaukee. Conrad attended the University of New Hampshire where he was a member of the UNH ski team and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in parks and recreation.

Having retired back to Newport in 2019, Conrad was active in the three sports he cherished most — fishing, hunting, and skiing. Prior to this, his career was in the ski industry. After initial jobs at Hunter Mountain in New York and Smuggler’s Notch in Vermont, Conrad was vice president — director of marketing and sales for Jay Peak Resort in Vermont from 1980 to 2000.

He was then associate publisher of Quebec’s Ski Press Magazine before moving to Maine in 2009 to assume marketing positions for Saddleback Ski Resort and Maine Huts and Trails. Conrad also served on various boards of directors including the Jay Chamber of Commerce and Vermont Ski Area Association.

He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Lisa; by his brothers: Erik and his wife, Dawn, Knute and his wife, Joan, Brede and his wife, Jessica; by his sister Susan; and by several nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his brother Kristofer.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

There will be a celebration of life on the summit of Jay Peak Resort on what would have been Conrad’s seventieth birthday on Thursday, August 31, at 10 a.m. A light lunch will follow. All are welcome.

Leo E. Fontaine

Leo E. Fontaine, 97, of Burlington, died peacefully on May 27, 2023. Leo was born on May 2, 1926, and grew up in Westfield, with his parents, Aime and Yvonne (Benoit) Fontaine, on the family farm, along with his 11 siblings: George, Annette, Rachel, Rene, Rolland, Evelyn, Alfred, Adrien, Paul, Roger, and Richard.

Leaving the farm for the big city of Newport, Leo worked as an automotive mechanic, bus driver, and landlord in addition to his role as a proud husband, father, and, later, grandfather and great-grandfather. After a brief tour with the United States Army out-of-state, Leo was more than happy to return to Vermont and its ‘comfortable’ climate.

Leo is perhaps best known for his persistence and strong work ethic, never settling for ‘can do’, but exchanging it for a ‘will do’ attitude. If not working on the family’s (and others’) car or other mechanical devices, Leo would be puttering around his work bench taking apart, modifying, or creating tools and other implements. His free time was generally spent outside, split between his family, all season fishing tackle, and motorcycle. His fascination with nature, especially bird and squirrel watching, continued to his last day.

Leo was predeceased by his parents and several of his siblings, as well as by two sons Thomas and Peter Leo, who died in infancy. He is survived by two sons: Jeffrey Fontaine and his wife, Lois, of Colchester, and John Fontaine and his partner, Leanne Paradiso, of Lincoln, Massachusetts, as well as by three grandchildren: Jeffrey Fontaine II and his wife, Pamela, with their children, Anthony, Audrey, and Alexzander, and Harrison Fontaine and his wife, Alexandra, and Blake Fontaine.

Funeral services will be held in Leo’s honor on Saturday, June 17, at the Derby Center cemetery on Nelson Hill Road in Derby, where full military honors will be conducted.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m.; a graveside funeral service will follow at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow on the grounds. The attire should be casual; dress for the weather.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the special care unit at Birchwood Terrace Nursing Home, 43 Starr Farm Road, Burlington, Vermont 05408.

Elizabeth Ann (Rhodes) Doncaster

Elizabeth Ann (Rhodes) Doncaster, 90, of Irasburg, died peacefully at her home in Irasburg on December 2, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on December 6, 1931, in Newport, to Cyrus “Dusty” Rhodes and Dorothy Emily (Peabody) Rhodes.

In 1952 she married Wayne E. Doncaster Sr., who died on February 10, 2015.

She is survived by her brothers: Edwin Rhodes and his wife, Sue, and Reginald Rhodes and his wife, Marte; by her sister-in-law Pat Rhodes, and her sister-in-law Shirley Doncaster. She was predeceased by her brother Cecil Rhodes.

Bettie was known as a compassionate and skilled registered nurse. She began her career early as a nurse’s aide at the age of thirteen. She later attended nurse’s training at Barre City Hospital with affiliations at Brooklyn State Hospital and Boston Floating Hospital. After nurse’s training, she married Wayne Doncaster Sr., settling first near the home farm in Salem Derby. They moved to Eagle Point farm where Wayne worked as herdsman for the Dunn family’s dairy, finally purchasing Hillandale Farm in Irasburg in 1958. She loved the farm and was a true steward of the land and animals under the family’s care.

Elizabeth was a dynamic and glamorous person, known for her energy, quick wit, and generosity. She loved music, especially singing and playing the piano, often having jam sessions with family and friends. Elizabeth worked the farm with Wayne over many years; Hillandale Farm is still a family farm, owned and operated by Wayne Jr., Jennifer, and their family. Bettie was involved in all aspects of the farm, including herd health, calf raising, milking, and baling hay. She and Wayne also raised champion St. Bernard dogs and ran a successful maple sugaring operation. Later on in life she enjoyed being home and having time with family, especially sitting on the front porch for conversations with visitors, watching gardening and haying, or the cows grazing in the field. She loved listening to music.

Bettie was a passionate advocate for social justice and honored the dignity of all people. In addition to her dual professions in nursing and farming, Bettie was active as a volunteer in education, arts, and public health. She has served as an American Red Cross nurse, Orleans County Health Officer, school nurse, Orleans County Court Diversion member, 4-H Club leader; and was a member of the PTA, Grange, Irasburg school board, and St. Mark’s Episcopal Church vestry. She, along with the rest of her family, were instrumental in bringing the Warebrook Contemporary Music Festival to the Northeast Kingdom for 20 years.

Bettie and Wayne enjoyed the friendship of their neighbors, especially Normand and Shirley Moreau, Pat and Elwin Dean, the Cotnoir family, the St. Onge family, the Ornes, Jack and Louise Smith, the Poutre family, and many others.

Most of all, Bettie was proud of her children: Colleen Goodridge of Albany, Rebecca Doncaster and her husband, Reginald Gilbert, of Maine, Barbara Ross and her husband, Warren, of Coventry, Sara Doncaster of Coventry, and Wayne Doncaster Jr. and his wife, Jennifer, of Irasburg; and of her grandchildren: Doug Goodridge and Naomi Bryant, Mark and Angie Goodridge, Brian and Joanna Goodridge, Malinda and Brian Gagnon, Emily Guilbert and Federico Apuzzo, Abigail and Douglas Savi, Josh Evans, Christopher Doncaster and Annie Pitts, Eliza Doncaster and Nick Cooper, and Hannah Doncaster; and of her great-grandchildren: Tyler, Denise, Logan, Dylan, Leonardo, Becca, Gabe and Matteo; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be celebrated at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Newport, on Saturday, July 1, at 11 a.m., with the Reverend Christine Moseley officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Mark’s Episcopal Church food shelf at 44 Second Street, Newport, Vermont 05855, or to Warm the Children, care of the Chronicle, P.O. Box 660, Barton, Vermont 05822.

Gardner Anders Dales

Gardner Anders Dales, 79, a longtime Greensboro resident, died peacefully on October 21, 2022, in Greensboro, surrounded by family and friends.

He was born on May 11, 1943, in Buffalo, New York, the son of the late Gardner and Ruth (Lindquist) Dales. Along with his sister Judith, he grew up in Buffalo and spent summers at the family cottage on Caspian Lake in Greensboro. He was a gifted swimmer, earning a scholarship to attend Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. At Cornell he earned All-American honors in the 100-meter butterfly, was an officer of his fraternity Xi Phi, and graduated in 1966 with a combined bachelor of science in civil engineering and a masters of business administration.

On June 18, 1966, he married the late Judy Boyd in Hardwick. They made their home and raised their two sons Cameron and Christopher in Mountain Lakes and Boonton Township, New Jersey. Gardner began his career with the Exxon Chemical Corporation as a cost engineer in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Starting in 1970, the family took several overseas assignments related to his work, living in Wimbledon, England, as well as Munich and Cologne, Germany. He remained with Exxon throughout his career and was responsible for the development of several large construction projects around the world as well as leading important initiatives at the company’s research and development labs.

He retired from Exxon Chemical after 34 years, having risen to the position of chief engineer, the highest-ranking technical position at the company. He is warmly remembered by his professional friends and coworkers as friendly, witty, and smart, and he left a legacy at the company of engineering excellence brought to life through the many younger engineers he taught and mentored.

In 2002, Judy and Andy retired to Greensboro, where he oversaw the surveying and construction of their home on Craftsbury Road overlooking the lake. He became very active in the Greensboro community and in 2016 he received, along with Judy, the Greensboro Award for service to the community.

He was a member and moderator of the Greensboro United Church of Christ, where he managed the budget and led several capital improvement projects for the church and associated buildings. He was the president of the board at the Greensboro Nursing Home where he oversaw improvements in care and expansion of the facility. He was active with the Greensboro Association and spent countless hours working on conservation projects aimed at preserving the environmental integrity of his beloved Caspian Lake.

He pioneered the “citizen scientist” program of water quality monitoring with the Vermont Association of Lakes and developed some of the first programs in North America designed to prevent the spread of invasive species to Vermont’s northern lakes.

He was a sailor his entire life, actively competing in Vermont, New Jersey, and the Gulf Coast, winning local championships as well as representing his country in the senior Olympics. Andy will be missed by all who knew him for his steady leadership and loyal support of his family and the greater Greensboro community.

He is survived by his two sons: Cameron and his wife, Kira, of Los Gatos, California, and Christopher and his wife, Tracy, of Minneapolis, Minnesota; by his three grandchildren: Ryan, Trevor, and Adrienne Dales; by his sister Judith Whitman of Shelburne; and by his niece and nephew, Sarah and Marc Whitman.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, July 3, 2023, at the Greensboro United Church of Christ, with Pastor Ed Sunday-Winter officiating. An internet video link will be available for those unable to join the family in person, and a celebration of life for both Andy and Judy will be conducted immediately following the service at their home in Greensboro.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Greensboro United Church of Christ, 165 Wilson Street, Greensboro, Vermont 05841, or to the Greensboro Nursing Home, 47 Maggie’s Pond Road, Greensboro, Vermont 05841.

