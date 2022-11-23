Obituaries 11.23.22

Vicki Carol Godin Sayarath, MPH, RD

Vicki Carol Godin Sayarath was born on November 3, 1961, and died on November 14, 2022. She was loved and admired for her unbound determination and incomparable brilliance.

As a child, she enjoyed the solitude of nature and the company of pets on her family’s hobby farm in her beloved hometown of Glover. She cultivated a deep independence and introspection roaming the fields and woods around her childhood home.

Vicki was a sixth generation Vermonter who challenged any limitation or expectation imposed on her to achieve recognition and success in all pursuits. As a teenager, she became a track and field state champion, holding two individual titles. She was a product of the trailblazing era in which she grew up, and every action, big or small, carried intention and resolute conviction. Professionally, she ignored the gender bias in her field to become a distinguished research scientist at Dartmouth College Geisel School of Medicine. Previously, she served the Northeast Kingdom as chief executive officer of the Orleans Essex Visiting Nurse Association. She held a great appreciation for diversity and much of her life’s work was dedicated to addressing social inequities, advocating for environmental policy change, and ultimately uplifting communities, especially her own.

As she grew older, her exacting outlook removed her from much personal contact with the world and she enjoyed the companionship of a select few. The depths of her creativity, cleverness, kindness, and talents were well known to those closest to her but she preferred a private life and moved through much of hers with quiet modesty. Vicki was an exceptional writer and profoundly discerning, with a refined understanding of most people and things. She was a wonderful photographer, who captured with candid clarity the imperfections of existence. She had a fondness for nature and headless statues, spending most weekends outdoors or in her garden. She had a green thumb and grew many beautiful houseplants. She was an avid reader and absorbed information with enthusiasm and thoroughness.

Vicki’s insight, wisdom, and resourcefulness were great assets to many, and she led her life with extraordinary devotion to her loved ones. The output of such sincere, selfless love was the way she elevated the lives and experiences of her family through countless sacrifices of her own dreams and ambitions. Vicki’s amusing stubbornness, endless compassion, and good-humored cynicism will be missed, but cherished in every memory. She was a rare, complex, individual whose beauty, love, and warmth will be forever mourned and celebrated. She was a treasure. She was the greatest gift. She was beautiful in every way.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. Bouaketh John Sayarath, MD, by her daughters Melanie and Dr. Maya Sayarath, MD, by her chocolate lab Princess Sadie, her parents, Reginald and Carol Godin, and her brother Vance Godin.

A wake will be held on Friday, November 25, from 5 to 7 p.m., at 525 Summer Street, St. Johnsbury. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 26, at 10 a.m., at St. John the Evangelist Church, 49 Winter Street, St. Johnsbury.

Memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.

Daniel Milea

Daniel Milea, 88, from Irasburg, died on September 24, 2022, at North Country Hospital in Newport. His loving wife, Francoise B.C. Milea, was by his side 24 hours a day of his final week, and was with him as he passed away.

Daniel was born on October 30, 1922, to Dimitri Milea and Germaine Cottin Milea in Paris, France. He was predeceased by his parents, by his son Jean-Pierre (JP) Milea from Montreal, Canada, and by Yvette Milea, his sister-in-law from North Province, Quebec, Canada.

He is survived by his wife, by his son Philip, by his brothers Noel Milea of Queensland, Australia, and Jean Milea from North Province.

Daniel had several hobbies, including flying, painting, cooking, traveling, and reading.

Daniel was a dedicated member of Central Lodge #62 F&AM of Irasburg. Francoise was presented with the Masonic widow’s pin in honor of his dedication and in memorial of years as a Mason.

Funeral services were private.

Marcel Geoffrey

Marcel Geoffrey, 72, of Newport, died suddenly on November 18, 2022. He was born on August 16, 1950, in Newport. He was the son of George and Pauline (Sicard) Geoffrey. In 1970, he married Darlene Willey, who survives him.

Marcel graduated from North Country Union High School in 1970. He was a guardsman in the Army National Guard for six years. He was a machinist by trade, beginning his training at Space Research in North Troy, and worked in various places throughout his career, retiring from North Country Engineering in Derby in 2012.

Among his hobbies, Marcel enjoyed playing Friday night cards with a group of special friends. He also enjoyed finding mud puddles and climbing rocks and mountainsides in his side-by-side, with Darlene riding shotgun. A bit of a pyromaniac, many perfectly good picnic tables came to their demise at his hand. An endless putterer, Marcel enjoyed tackling little projects that he could somehow turn into daylong events. A recent and unexpected addition to his world was that of Chase Patenaude the honorary grand-dog, whom he loved dog sitting and spoiling.

A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, family meant everything to him. His grandchildren brought him much pride and joy. His godson and confidant, Heath Geoffrey, and “adopted third daughter,” Kristy Pillsbury, also held special places in his heart.

He is survived by his wife, Darlene, of Newport, and by his daughters Kim Geoffrey and her partner, George Kimball, of Newport, and Laurie and David Cook, of Irasburg; by his grandchildren: Tristan Geoffrey, Tatum Geoffrey-Kimball, and Taran Geoffrey-Kimball, all of Newport. Marcel’s siblings are Florance Coogan of Schenectady, New York, Jeannine Besaw of Newport, Claire and George Lavoie of Newport, sisters-in-law, Evelyn Geoffrey of Derby, and Lucy LaFramboise of Zephyrhills, Florida, and his brothers-in-law Leo (Dean) and Rachel Willey, of Newport, and Keith and Melanie Willey of Del Rio, Texas. He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers Andre, Raymond, and Leo, sister-in-law Shirlene Geoffrey, and brother-in-law Gene Besaw.

According to his wishes, no calling hours or service will be held. His immediate family will hold a small celebration of life in the coming weeks.

Should friends desire, contributions in Marcel’s memory may be made to Borderline Ridge Riders, P.O. Box 1218, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Dennis C. Donovan

Dennis C. Donovan, 79, of Newport Center, died on November 17, 2022, in Newport. He was born on December 4, 1942, in Rutland, to the late Michael and Esther (St. Onge) Donovan.

He enjoyed four-wheeling, loved his dog Mike, and really enjoyed life. He was a member of both the Newport and Lyndonville American Legions.

Dennis is survived by his children: Chris Donovan and his wife, Theresa, of Newport Center, and Jessica Maxwell and her husband, Eric, of Albany; by his grandchildren: Mackenzie and Finnegan Maxwell, Kaitlyn Rivard and her husband, Martin, Jillian Donovan, and Riley Donovan; and by his great-grandchildren Charlotte and Jackson Rivard. He is also survived by his brothers: Patrick Donovan and his wife, Barbara, and Jim Donovan and his wife, Sarah.

He was predeceased by his parents Michael and Esther Donovan, by his brother Kermit Donovan, and sister-in-law Pamela Donovan.

Services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.