Obituaries 10.30.19

Reginald A. Whitehill

Reginald A. Whitehill, 89, of East Charleston died on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at his home.

He was born on August 5, 1930, in Newport to Roger and Arline (Maxwell) Whitehill.

Reginald graduated from Derby Academy in the class of 1948. He was employed by Tivoly USA as a machinist for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading, and word puzzles.

He is survived by his children Bradley Whitehill and his wife, Kathy, of Troy and Debra Burnett and her husband, Glen, of East Charleston; his grandchildren: Jessica Morey and her husband, Jeff, of East Charleston, Joseph Burnett of Holland, Joshua Burnett of East Charleston, Heather Whitehill of Newport, and Derrick Whitehill of Troy; by his great-grandchildren: Christina, Katherine, Tyler, Charlotte, Annabelle, Mathieu, Trinity, Cassidie, Joshua Jr., Harper, and Penelope; by several nieces and nephews; and by his sisters-in-law Kathy Whitehill of Waterford and Brenda Whitehill of Island Pond.

He was predeceased by two of his brothers Donald Whitehill and Reverend Richard Whitehill.

Funeral services were held on Monday, October 28, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home in Newport with the Reverend Robert Cargill officiating.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Daniel Roy

Daniel Roy, 67, of Newport Center died on Monday, October 21, 2019, in Burlington.

He was born on January 23,1952, in Newport to Edgar and Anita (Brien) Roy. On September 11, 1993, he married Ruth Searles, who survives him.

Dan was the owner and operator of Dan Roy’s Fence Company for many years. He was an avid race car driver. He loved, and was very proud of his fence work, was very family oriented, and loved going to Maine — Wells and Old Orchard Beach with his wife. He was always willing to help anyone who needed it. He loved the fall, and he and his wife would travel to places special to them.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Roy, of Newport Center; by his children: Matt Roy and his wife, Tiffany, Janet Nault and her husband, Ed, and Felicia and her husband, Trevor Hatch; several grandchildren; one great-grandchildren; by his brother Michael, Tracy, and Tim Roy.

He was predeceased by his half sister Jennifer Roy; and by his father and mother.

Funeral services were held on Thursday October 24, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard in Newport.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center North at 1080 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Lena Prue

Lena Prue, 87, of Barton died on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at her home in Barton.

She was born on May 16, 1932, in North Troy to Louis and Wilma (Ploof) Touseau.

On May 16, 1952, she married, Reginald Prue, who predeceased her.

Lena was employed by Ethan Allen Manufacturing, and worked in the finishing department for many years. She enjoyed traveling to Florida in the winter with her sister Shirley and Shirley’s daughter Lisa. She also enjoyed working on puzzles and reading, especially mysteries.

She is survived by her children: Marie Coons and her husband, Norman, of Florida, Karen Allen and her husband, Shane, of Illinois, Reginald Prue and his wife, Pam, of Westmore, Duane Prue and his wife, Marilyn, of Barton, Louis Prue and his wife, Jennifer, of Hinesburg, and Timothy Duffy and his wife, Sarah, of South Burlington; by her many grandchildren; by her many great-grandchildren; and by her sister Irene Goulding of New Hampshire.

She was predeceased by her sister Shirley Reilly.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Orleans Emergency Unit, 1 Memorial Square, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Kathy Elizabeth Kendall

July 29,1957 — Oct 10 2019

Kathy Elizabeth Kendall was born July 29,1957. When I was 15 years old, and Elizabeth was a child that I held in my arms, she was so bright, funny, willful, and so stubborn that she tested the patience of those who surrounded her and watched her amazing skill sets grow. She was arty and crafty and creative with all. She wrote poems and made afghans for gifts as early as age 13.

What would her future hold we wondered? For this girl who was sensitive and bright? The one who battled in board games with her mother and brother for hours on end? This young woman who read intense novels and recited Shakespearean sonnets yet always had time for young children to help and mentor them.

The young woman who swam triumphantly to the raft and back with cousins Sherry and Merry at Willoughby Lake, as she visited her grandparents Malcolm and Ella Pickel.

She graduated from North Country Union High School and entered UVM as an English and education major where she excelled. She worked at nearby Fleming Museum during her college years, where she appreciated the exhibits with history and art comingled.

A post grad course in administration at Forsythe College in North Carolina led to a fantastic job at Bowman Grey Medical in Winston Salem, North Carolina, in which city Elizabeth made her permanent home.

Elizabeth loved planning budgets, reviewing intern applications, to summarize for the head of orthopedics so that he could interview applicants in succinct manner, the job was perfect for her!

But Elizabeth had her own health issues that were severe. She studied to learn as much as she could know about conditions Fibromyalgia, bipolar disorder, and diabetes. She endeavored to develop ideas about how one could keep one’s mental energy ever active, when maybe the body declined any invitations to move.

She chose reading books, finding Mary Oliver’s poetry, writing journals, blogging, working at a food shelf, and always creating colorful afghans for her friends.

At her church craft club she also made shawls for patients in hospitals.

Elizabeth enjoyed studying Biblical texts and on one of her last long phone calls to me she asked for any reference books on Ecclesiastes for her latest study plan.

Kathy Elizabeth always remembered birthdays of younger siblings even as their lives grew on. Her commitment to kindness to the young and challenged never wavered and was particularly touching. She encouraged those with young minds to trust themselves to use their talents and to become involved.

Elizabeth may have not had her own children but her encouragement over years meant much to the children who received it. And so there are many today who remember her willfulness with a smile.

We admired her strength and determination. She leaves many caring relatives and extended families including her brother Malcolm Kendall of Newport; her New York family of Judy Conklin, Christopher Kendall, and Andrew Kendall; her niece Dr. Aviva Stein; a great uncle, Bob Pickel; and many, many cousins, and “cousins once removed” as she liked to point out, a long list: Sherry Pickel Weidmeyer, Merry Pickel Arace, Steve Pickel, Bonnie Lorimer, Trent Millet, Kaye Bedard and all their extended families, as well as Melissa Pickel, Mindy Pickel, Chris Arace, and Anne-Nisbet Casey.

As her aunt (who in youth Eliz had just entitled “excitement”) I heard of friends she had gifted afghans to, like Judith Tuttle, and travel agent Anne. And so this column is devoted to them all. Elizabeth wanted all of the above to have tea and scones, and to think of her maybe with her favorite cats Emma and Emily who gave her so much comfort.

This is not maybe the traditional “obituary “ but paradoxically Elizabeth was not traditional. She would say she loved the Victorian Era but that her mind was on the future, particularly for young women, to find their strong place with their talents in tow to make their mark on their world. Thanks, Eliz.

Any donation in her name can be made at Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter in Orleans, Vermont, by calling 754-2228.

Louise M. Gosselin

Louise M. Gosselin, 73, of Derby Line died on Monday, October 21, 2019, at her home in Derby Line.

Louise was born to Roland and Florence Fournier.

Louise is survived by her brother Daniel Fournier. They grew up in Stanstead, Quebec, where she fell in love and married her husband Edward Gosselin Jr. on November 27, 1965, and had five children.

Louise loved life, music, singing, and spending her time helping others. She volunteered her time doing blood drives, working for the Church Alter Society, and singing at funerals and weddings. She was a member of the Choromondo Choir Group and a member of the L’age D’or. Louise was also a justice of the peace from 2004 until she died. She worked in elections in the town of Derby since 1988 and sold Avon for 37 years.

Louise is survived by her husband, Edward; her five children: Marc and his wife, Eliza Gosselin, Tina and her husband, Richard Campbell, Nancy and her fiancée, Arthur Stone, Susan and her husband, Bruno Fauteux, and John Gosselin; her seven grandchildren: Mathew, Megan, Drew, Nicolas, Chloe, Alexi, and Julia; and her brother Daniel and his wife, Charombie Fournier, and his three sons Danny, Michael, and Tony Fournier.

She was predeceased by her mom and dad; and her grandson Karl Edward Fauteux.

Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Curtis Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport on Saturday, November 2. Following will be the service at 11 a.m. at the St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Derby Line, with the burial in Stanstead, Quebec. Passports are required to enter Canada. There will be a luncheon at the St. Edwards Hall after the burial.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation at 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855, and the Norris Cotton Cancer Center at 1080 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.