Obituaries 1.17.2024

Pastor Nathan Strong

“Jesus said, ‘Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.’” Pastor Nathan Strong, a true child of God, 70, of Albany, died on January 6, 2024, at his home. He was born on March 18, 1953, in Morrisville, to the late Horace and Ruth (Esser) Strong.

The Northeast Kingdom has always been home for Nathan, who grew up near the Craftsbury Common where he’d go to school, play sports, and help on the family farm. God had other plans for him, though. After accepting Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, Nate found himself at LeTourneau University and, later, pursuing graduate work at Liberty University. However, home truly is where his heart was, and for the last 31 years, he has been dedicated to the love and spiritual flourishing of the people of Albany where he has served as pastor of the Albany United Methodist Church.

In his spare time, Nathan loved nothing more than being the sidekick, cheerleader, and chauffeur to his loving wife, Vicki, who survives him. He truly found joy in the small, peaceful moments of life. You might catch him trying, and mostly succeeding, to get a few laughs over breakfast at Martha’s Diner, playing a whole round of golf with just a putter, or researching and authoring his many books about life’s journeys with Jesus, spiritual guidance, and collective tales about eccentric Vermonters: Meanderings: Collected Writings from an Eclectic Life, Designed for Success, The Littlest Shepherd, and Thoughts for Jesse.

He deeply loved his family and is also survived by his children Matthew Strong and his wife, Michelle, Heather Strong Moore and her husband, Ivan; grandchildren Noah and Levi Strong; brothers Russell Strong and Matthew Strong and his wife, Patty; sisters Nancy West and Lynn Calderwood and her husband, Ricki.

Nathan was predeceased by his parents, son Marine Sergeant Jesse W. Strong, and brother-in-law Jim West.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at the Albany Community School, 351 Main Street, Albany, with Reverend Dean Weaver officiating. If friends desire, memorial contributions in Nathan’s name may be made to the Jesse Strong Memorial Scholarship, 1367 Creek Road, Irasburg, Vermont 05845. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Lillian Faust Souliere

Lillian Faust Souliere, 90, of Derby Line, died peacefully on December 30, 2023, in Derby Line. She was born on April 6, 1933, in lrasburg to Romeo Sr. and Anna (Stewart) Faust. On August 5, 1950, she married Rosaire (Ross) Souliere who predeceased her in 2001.

Lillian owned and operated the former Wholesome Health store in Newport where she sold herbs and vitamins, sharing her extensive knowledge of natural remedies with all those who sought her expertise. Her family was her life, she loved them all dearly and always enjoyed being around them. Lillian was an avid reader, enjoyed crocheting, cooking, and traveling around the country in their motor home. She and Ross also traveled overseas and spent many years in Florida. Back in the day, Lillian and Ross spent most Saturday nights out with good friends, dancing the night away.

Lillian thoroughly enjoyed (and showed her competitive side) playing cards, was most enthusiastic playing the slot machines at casinos, and was a staunch and seasoned bingo player. Lillian was a very kindhearted lady. Those who knew her often used the words “spunky” and “feisty” to describe her free spirit and that she was always the “life of the party.”

She was a member of St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport as well as the Daughters of Isabella.

She is survived by her children: Robert Souliere of Lyndonville, Denise Souliere of Dover, New Hampshire, Lynn Souliere Neal of lsla Mujeres, Mexico, and Faith Robinson of Riverview, Florida; by her grandchildren: Joshua Souliere and spouse, Stacy, Jacinta Jones and spouse, Greg, Julia Thrailkill and spouse, Brandon, Bethany Brassard and spouse, Richard, Robert, Madison and Ethan Neal, Megan Souliere, Julianna and Ross Robinson; and by her great-grandchildren: Lillian, Kelsie and Grant Jones, Isabella Souliere, Grady and Elena Souliere, Julian and Drake Thrailkill, and Ophelia and Vincent Brassard. She is also survived by her sister Anna Young and her husband, Alfred, of Newport; by sisters-in-law: Huguette Faust and Sr. Carmel Souliere; by brother-in-law Aurele Souliere; and by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Romeo Sr. and Anna Faust; by her husband, Rosaire (Ross) Souliere; by her grandson Nathan Souliere; by her daughter-in-law Marion Souliere; and by the following siblings: Herve Faust, Andrew Faust and his wife, Rose Ange, Julian Faust and his wife, Dawn, Steve Faust, Honora (Joe) and his wife, Simone, Lionel Faust and his wife, Doris, Silver Faust and his wife, Elsa, Aime Faust and his wife, Irene, Romeo Faust Jr., and Gemma Faust.

Lillian’s family would like to express their profound gratitude to Michaud Manor for the excellent personalized care, compassion, love, and respect they provided for her.

Calling hours will be at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport, in the evening from 6 to 8 p.m. on January 21. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport at 11 a.m. on January 22.

A luncheon will follow at the American Legion in Newport. Spring interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery Newport.

Online condolences may be made at Curtis-britch.com. Flowers may be sent to the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard funeral home at the address listed above. Memorial donations may be made in Lillian’s name to Michaud Manor, 47 Herrick Road, Derby Line, Vermont 05830.

Clement D. Dagesse

Clement D. Dagesse, 91, of Derby, died on January 11, 2024, in Newport. He was born on December 18, 1932, in Ste. Martine-de-Courcelle, Quebec, Canada, to Levis and Eva (Lessard) Dagesse. He married Alida Cloutier on July 28, 1954, and she predeceased him on June 22, 1999.

He was a loader operator and logged for many years. Clement loved to garden, enjoyed working outdoors, fishing, cooking, playing pool, camping in Island Pond, and having a good time over family gatherings.

He is survived by his companion of 22 years, Lise Guay of Coaticook, Quebec; by his children: Suzanne Ingram and her husband Dean of Laconia, New Hampshire, Lyse Carrier (Brendan) of Williston, Pauline Rancourt (Daniel) of Colchester, and Raymond Dagesse of Waterford. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Dominick Noyes (Tanya) of Berwick, Maine, Christopher Noyes of Townsend, Massachusetts, Tylor Rancourt (Amanda) of Barre, Rafael Contreras of St. Johnsbury, Kyle Carrier (Hannah Kitzmiller) of Eliot, Maine, Bethany Poulin of West Stewartstown, New Hampshire, Gabrielle Rancourt (James Meneses) of Belmore, New York, Austin Carrier (Molly Rennie) of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, James Dagesse (Emma) of Lancaster, New Hampshire, Alex Dagesse of Greenfield, Massachusetts, Isaac Dagesse of Laconia, Christie Tamayo (Raymond) of Yulee, Florida, Derek Ingram of Salem, New Hampshire, Rebecca Ingram of Bonita Springs, Florida; and by 10 great- grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by his siblings: Lorraine Dagesse of Quebec, Canada, Claudette Pouliot (Normand) of Barre, and Richard Dagesse of Colebrook, New Hampshire.

He was predeceased by his wife, Alida Dagesse, infant daughter France, his sister Marie Laure Gosselin, and by his brothers: Fernand, Gerard, Florent, Jean Marie, Roland, Raymond, Yvon, and Reginald.

Friends and family may call on Thursday, January 18, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Shortly thereafter, funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 59 Elm Street, Derby Line. Interment in St. Albert’s Catholic Cemetery, located on Route 3 in West Stewartstown, New Hampshire, is planned for mid-May.

Should friends desire, please perform an act of kindness in loving memory of Clement. Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Betty L. Gibney Currie

Betty L. Gibney Currie, 78, a resident of North Smithfield, Rhode Island, and formerly of Framingham, Massachusetts, died Monday January 8, 2024, after a period of declining health. Born in Newport, she was the daughter of the late Malcolm and Grace (Sanville) Gibney, and the beloved wife of the late Eugene L. Currie.

Betty was raised and educated in Vermont, and settled in Framingham, Massachusetts, after marrying the love of her life, Eugene. She worked for many years at Avery Dennison and later with Genesis Nursing Home in Milford, Massachusetts.

Betty found happiness in spending time with her family. She loved to read, crochet, do crossword puzzles, and a good game of bowling.

Betty is survived by her daughters: Jacqueline Ball and her husband, David, and Kelly Lincoln and her husband, John; her brother, Jake Gibney Sr. and his wife, Helen; her grandchildren: Ashley Alberto, Christopher Alberto and his wife, Alexa Fearing, Kayleigh Thompson and her husband, Jacob, Michael Smith and his wife, Shantel, Scot Norton, and Crystal Lamothe; her great-grandchildren: Jayce Norton, Jackson Alberto, Owen Alberto, Carly McDaniel, Julian Smith, and baby boy Thompson (due in May); her nieces Deborah “Susie” Judkins and Cindy Grady; and her beloved pets: Jack, Spikey, Yahtzee, Pluto, and Buttons.

Besides her husband, Eugene, Betty was predeceased by her sisters, Linda Lemieux and her husband, Alfred, and Joyce Paradis; her brothers: Wendell Sanville and Malcolm Gibney Jr.; and her son-in-law Craig Alberto.

Family and friends will honor and remember Betty’s life by gathering for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln Street. Framingham on Wednesday morning, January 17 from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Her funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Stephen Cemetery, Framingham.

Carl Herbert Cowles

Carl Herbert Cowles was born in Albany on August 5, 1938. Carl died in his home surrounded by loved ones on January 3, 2024.

Carl was predeceased by his mother, Leah Wingett Nelson, his father, Paul Herbert Cowles, and his son Jeffrey Charles Waterman.

His surviving family members are his wife, Sandy Waterman, who had been together for 45 years. Children and spouses are: Dennis and Kelly Cowles, Sherry Cowles and Ken Ross, and Sheila Cowles. Grandchildren and spouses are: Tyler Waterman and Brittany Marsh, Ryan Chayer, and Candace Swanson, Zachary Chayer, Michelle Thibeault, Sarah Colburn, Corey Cowles, Jordyn Cowles, Jake and Derek Sanderson, and a great-grandchild Addison Chayer.

Carl worked his younger years in the Navy, and then after worked as a carpenter millwright for the Carpenters Union in Burlington.

Carl enjoyed working on many different jobs with his son Dennis. He enjoyed teaching his grandson Tyler to plow and the time they spent together. He loved to work on his trucks and walk at the house on the mountain. He also liked to go to the VFW and Legion to see all the people he knew. Carl loved his dog Buddy who went everywhere with him, and he also loved his cat Max. Carl will be greatly missed.

Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.

Tristan Perron Cole

Tristan Perron Cole, born in Concord, New Hampshire, on March 27, 1999, died by suicide early Saturday morning. He was the loving son of Michael and Regina Cole and brother to Hannah Cole.

Tristan is survived by his mother, father, and sister and his grandmother, Anita (Sheltra) Cole. He was predeceased by his grandparents Alfred C. Cole Jr., of Lyndonville, and Roger and Blanche Perron of Glover and his aunt Joslyn Perron.

He will be sorely missed by aunts and uncles: Kathleen and Richard Martel, Jeffrey and Diane Cole, Donna and Paul Gilman, Tina and Dave Rivers, Debra and Luke Newton, Becky Simino, Lillian and Royce Conley, Cynthia Swett, Erward and Claire Perron, Gloria and Larry Conley, Edward and Donna Perron, Theresa and Larry Janowski, Noella and Donald Cotnoir, Mark Perron, Lenwood and Tami Perron, and Georgette and Peter Knights. He also leaves many cousins who loved him dearly and he loved them. Tristan had many friends who will truly miss him, especially James Hallice and Meghan Hall.

Tristan loved getting dressed up and going out to dinner with his mother and sister and enjoyed fine food and good company. He loved to cook and often talked about becoming a chef. His smile was infectious and he brought much laughter to family gatherings. Tristan had a need for speed. He loved to ski and from an early age was a competitive ski racer. He was an avid motorcross racer as well and proudly wore the number 369.

Tristan attended John Stark Regional High School in Weare, New Hampshire, and went on to work for JCR, as an experienced driver, groundman, and pole-setter.

A funeral service will be held at the West Glover Congregational Church Saturday, January 20, at 11 a.m. and a burial celebration will follow this summer.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Just dial 988.

Memorial contributions in Tristan’s honor can be made to the Vermont Suicide Prevention Center, Center for Health and Learning, P.O. Box 291, Vergennes, Vermont 05491.

Adelgunde (Troll) Chastain

Adelgunde (Troll) Chastain, 90, formerly of North Troy, died on January 15, 2024, in Barton. She was born on November 20, 1933, in Rottenbauer, Germany, to the late Mathaus and Luise (Kuchenmeister) Troll. On July 19, 1969, she married Manuel Chastain who survives her.

She worked as a housekeeper for Washoe Medical Center in Reno, Nevada, for many years. She loved being home, she liked to cook, and was always helping other people, especially the little kids in her family.

She is survived by her husband, Manuel.

She was predeceased by her sisters: Ruth Taggert, Anneliese Farrand, and Helga Ricketson; brothers: Johann, Adolph, and Joseph Troll; and brother-in-law Thomas Farrand.

Funeral services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Solange Marie Bonin

With admiration and love, the family says goodbye to Solange Marie Bonin, 78, a gentle soul who was the quiet strength of her family. On Tuesday, January 9, 2024, following her struggle with dementia, she died peacefully in the comfort of her home with her husband of 57 years, Antonio, beside her.

Whether the crackling warmth of their wood-burning stove or the golden rays of the sun, Solange loved to feel the heat on her skin, to have it penetrate her bones. Her family fondly recalls the basket of hand-knitted slippers in an array of sizes that sat by the door because she couldn’t fathom the possibility that anyone visiting her home might have cold feet. She had an instinctual desire to nurture and consider the needs of others that infused her entire life.

Born in Weedon, Quebec, on January 27, 1945, Solange grew up on her family’s farm until her early adolescence when they moved across the border and eventually settled in Barton. She married her beloved Antonio on June 25, 1966, and, moving various places in Vermont before finally settling in Troy, commenced a life that was marked by her devotion to raising her children, Marc and Audrey, her investment in a decades-long career at Columbia Forest Products, and her commitment to working alongside her husband both on their land and in his mechanic shop.

She carried with her a soft and approachable aura, a spirit that was always welcoming. The second oldest of seven children, she was the one her younger siblings went to for comfort in their childhood and even as adults. She wasn’t just a nurturer, but a fierce advocate as well. She had high expectations for the people around her; while she didn’t allow anyone to slack off, she simultaneously had an eye towards ensuring that everyone had what they needed and were recognized and rewarded justly for their efforts. Anyone, from her siblings to her coworkers, children, or grandchildren, no matter the situation, knew that if they went to her with their problems, she would help ease their burdens however she could.

Some of her happiest moments were spent outdoors. She and Antonio raised a wide variety of livestock, cultivated fields of vegetable, fruit, and herb gardens, blueberry bushes and flowers — they were “salt of the Earth,” pursuing a kind of sustainable lifestyle that mirrored the way they both grew up. Amidst her unassuming and simple nature, however, Solange had a marvelous capacity for extravagance, exhibiting an experimental creativity in many areas of her life. She made complex cakes from scratch for her family members’ and coworkers’ birthdays, she regularly left out tins of fresh homemade cookies for her children, she labored to create such delicacies as head cheese and pâté from the animals they slaughtered, and she loved fashion, dressing and presenting herself with a beautiful and effortless elegance.

Even while creating a life of familiar comfortability in rural Vermont, Solange frequently stepped outside of her comfort zone with determination. Little known by even those closest to her, she underwent rigorous training and achieved her certification as a First Responder from the National Register of Emergency Medical Technicians in 2003, fueled by her desire to be able to help if anyone around her had a medical emergency. Even earlier in her life, upon moving to the United States and attending school as a twelve-year-old with no knowledge of the English language, she persevered and mastered both oral and written fluency and trained herself to write with lovely cursive penmanship. Her character was marked by an astonishing strength that many benefited from but few truly comprehended, as she always led with soft humility.

Perhaps with an uncanny sense that she would struggle to access her memories in her later years, Solange was very disciplined at journaling and scrapbooking. Beginning in her teens up through the onset of her dementia, she was devoted to daily journal writing, recording and processing by hand all of those little, seemingly insignificant moments that end up constituting the best portion of our lives. Whether through collecting the accomplishments of her family and friends or advocating for her coworkers, her disposition was consistently oriented towards others; seeing those around her do well brought her deep joy. Solange’s life journey of thoughtfulness and selflessness is an example to us all. The family finds great comfort in trusting that she rests now in the peace of regaining all of the memories she collected and cherished while alive, the unending warmth of the sun, and a perfect unity with God whom she revered throughout her life.

Solange leaves behind her husband of 57 years, Antonio Bonin; her children Marc (Kathy) Bonin of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Audrey (Joe) Lafleur of Newport Center; her grandchildren: Bryan Bonin of Nantucket, Massachusetts, Ashley (Mike) Mulligan of Cleveland, Tennessee, Andrew (Samantha) Lafleur of Montpelier, and Kristi Butterfield of Newport Center; her great-grandchildren: Theodore Mulligan, Barrett Lafleur, Adeline Butterfield, and Amelia Butterfield; her sister Pauline (Raymond) Chagnon of Coaticook, Quebec; her brothers Denis (Aline) Breton of Laconia, New Hampshire, Richard (Sharon) Breton of Barton, and Julien Breton of Barton; her sisters-in-law Rita Breton of Orleans, and Monique Breton of Sherbrooke, Quebec; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Wilfred and Rose-Annette (Fontaine) Breton of Sherbrooke, Quebec; her brothers Gustave Breton of Orleans, and Laurent Breton of Sherbrooke, Quebec; and her sister-in-law Paulette Breton of Troy.

At the convenience of her family, a celebration of life Mass will be held in early summer at St. Mary’s Catholic Church where she was a member, followed by a Christian burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.