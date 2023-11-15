Housing and community are key

by Joseph Gresser

EAST BURKE — An early morning fall of sleet and snow with a prediction of worse to come wasn’t enough to keep more than a hundred people from gathering at the Burke Mountain Hotel on November 9 for the Northeast Kingdom Collaborative’s annual conference.

The collaborative was formed in 2000 after U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy managed to get the Northeast Kingdom added to the short list of Rural Economic Area Partnership (REAP) Zones administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Rural Development program. Its purpose was to determine the needs of the Kingdom so the USDA Rural Development could better distribute the funds associated with the REAP designation.

Over the past 23 years, the organization has gone through a number of changes