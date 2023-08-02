North Troy man denies sexual assault charge

Cristopher Kirsch, 19, of North Troy pled innocent to sexual assault on a victim under the age of 16 and Judge Warren released him on conditions.

Trooper Christopher Pilner’s affidavit says he and Department for Children and Families Investigative Social Worker Martha Wilkey met with the girl and her sister in Newport on May 20, 2022. The affidavit says the girl told a school counselor she had been raped by Mr. Kirsch during the February 2022 school vacation….

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)