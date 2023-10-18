North Country student gets state and local recognition

by Trisha Ingalls

Aaliyah Wilburn is on a roll. The North Country Union High School (NCUHS) senior was recently appointed by Governor Phil Scott to serve as a member of the State Board of Education. Aaliyah, who lives in Derby, will be the only student voting member.

Boards and commissions play an important role in state government. NCUHS Principal Chris Young was thrilled by Aaliyah’s appointment. He told the Chronicle when the time came to seek out students who might want to serve, he immediately thought of Aaliyah and encouraged her to apply….

