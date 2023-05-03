North Country offers first annual cabaret performance

North Country Union High School dance company members welcome their guests to the school’s first annual cabaret with a performance of “Willcommen, bienvenue, welcome,” from the Broadway show Cabaret. The cabaret raised money to send dance and drama students on their annual trip to New York City. From left to right the performers were Charlee Royer, Aleigha Bonneau, Brooke Bartley (in the back), Abbie Dunn, Kaeleb Berthiaume, Paul Petzoldt, Josie Pearson, Maddy McGillivray, Emma Marquis, Myah Couture (under Emma’s legs), Morgan Dunn (in the back), Josi Fortin. Photos by Joseph Gresser