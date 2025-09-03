North Country girls defy rain and Comets

by Matthew Wilson

NEWPORT — Wind and water couldn’t keep the North Country Union High School Falcons from victory on the pitch Saturday. The girls soccer team met the Comets of Bellows Free Academy for a match that began slowly but turned into an intense contest in the closing quarter. On and off rain and gusts from Lake Memphremagog made for tough conditions for both teams, but the Falcons flew through the storm to a victorious and sunny day.

From the start of the match to the end of the first half, the contest for the ball remained mostly in the core of the pitch. The Comets kept fair coverage on any Falcon who possessed the ball, making it difficult for players to find diagonal openings to advance to action down the pitch. ..

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)