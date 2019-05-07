This Week North Country dance and drama performance Published 3 hours ago - Editor - 3h ago In “On the Porch One Crisp Spring Morning,” a short play by Alex Dremann, a mother and daughter discover over coffee that they are both undercover assassins assigned to kill each other. North Country actors Faith Bernier (left) and Leah Delabruere keep each other covered as they prepare to trade antidotes to the poison each has administered in the morning cup of coffee. Their comic scene was directed by fellow student Laurie Allen. Photo by Joseph Gresser In “On the Porch One Crisp Spring Morning,” a short play by Alex Dremann, a mother and daughter discover over coffee that they are both undercover assassins assigned to kill each other. North Country actors Faith Bernier (left) and Leah Delabruere keep each other covered as they prepare to trade antidotes to the poison each has administered in the morning cup of coffee. Their comic scene was directed by fellow student Laurie Allen. Photo by Joseph Gresser 0 shares ShareTweetSharePin it