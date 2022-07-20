No teachers leave LRUHS

by Trisha Ingalls

At the Lake Region Union High School Board meeting Monday, the issue of resignations in the Orleans Central Supervisory Union (OCSU) received attention, although the high school managed to retain all its staff members.

While many teachers and administrators left their jobs earlier in the year, OCSU Superintendent Penny Chamberlin said during her administrative report there were no new resignations. Regarding current openings across the supervisory union, she said that at mid-year there were 86 total vacancies — three times as many as last year — and 52 of those have been filled so far. Those vacancies include both instructional and support staff.

