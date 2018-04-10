Nick’s Snack Shack coming to Barton

copyright the Chronicle April 11, 2018

BARTON — Bobbie Joe Roberts McManus has bought a long empty building in the center of Barton Village and plans to open Nick’s Snack Shack, hopefully by May 31.

The move, she said, is partly fulfillment of a childhood dream but mostly a tribute to her son Nick Miller, who was killed last year.

