Nick’s Snack Shack coming to Barton

copyright the Chronicle April 11, 2018 BARTON — Bobbie Joe Roberts McManus has bought a long empty building in the center of Barton Village and plans to open Nick’s Snack Shack, hopefully by May 31. The move, she said, is partly fulfillment of a childhood dream but mostly a tribute to her son Nick Miller, who was killed last year. …To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below: Annual online […]
Bobbie Jo Roberts McManus bought this long empty building across from the Circle K in Barton and plans to turn it into a snack bar. At one time it was a mini-mart. In more recent years, the lot was used as parking and display space for Barton Motors. Photo by Tena Starr

BARTON — Bobbie Joe Roberts McManus has bought a long empty building in the center of Barton Village and plans to open Nick’s Snack Shack, hopefully by May 31.

The move, she said, is partly fulfillment of a childhood dream but mostly a tribute to her son Nick Miller, who was killed last year.

