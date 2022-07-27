Newport man denies burglary attempts

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT—Police say they chased down and arrested a man who unsuccessfully tried to burglarize three or four businesses here. Judge Lisa Warren set bail at $1,000 for William Slingerland, 28, of Newport after he pled innocent on July 19 to three felony charges of attempted burglary and one of resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.

In his affidavit Patrolman Tanner Jacobs of the Newport City Police Department said that a woman came to the station around 5:15 a.m. on July 19 and told officers she had just picked up her daughter. The woman explained she did so because her daughter’s boyfriend, Mr. Slingerland, intended to rob the Jimmy Kwik store on Coventry Street, and she didn’t want to be part of it.

…the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)