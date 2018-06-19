Newport bans the sale of pot

copyright the Chronicle May 30, 2018

Regardless of what the Legislature does, there will be no legal sales of marijuana in Newport. The city council voted to approve an ordinance written by Police Chief Seth DiSanto that would make the sale of pot punishable by a fine of up to $500.

The ordinance, which will take effect in 60 days if citizens take no action to overturn it, passed with three votes. Council member Julie Raboin, who is employed by the state Department of Health as a substance abuse prevention consultant, said she favored the measure, but disliked the process by which it was decided.

