New bridge on Eagle Point

Two cranes lift an enormous concrete beam up over power lines on the Eagle Point Road in Derby Tuesday morning. A permanent bridge is being installed, replacing the temporary bridge that replaced a culvert that failed in 2017. Maneuvering the beams off the trucks and into place was tricky for several reasons, not least because of the power lines that were in the way. Also, with water on one side and a marsh on the other, space was limited. This photo and more by Tena Starr in this week’s October 9 Chronicle.