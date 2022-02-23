New arrivals start unique Barton business

by Leanne Harple

BARTON — Michelle and Lance Gardner live by the philosophy of “Go big or go home.” In the middle of a global pandemic, they packed up all their belongings, bought a house, relocated with their six children to a new state where they didn’t know a soul, and started their own business. Now, a year later, they are the proud and successful owners of Maple Lane Collections, a unique frame and sign business they run out of their new Barton home.

