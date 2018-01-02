NCUHS spending down

copyright the Chronicle January 3, 2018

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — At its December 19 meeting, North Country Union High School got a first look at a budget proposal for the 2018-2019 school year.

A draft already approved by the board’s Business Operations Committee calls for spending $10.9-million, $302,320 less than the $11.2-million budget approved by voters on Town Meeting Day. The proposed budget calls for spending to drop 2.7 percent in the coming year compared to this.

North Country Career Center would see a similar decline in its budget, which would tick down from $3.185-million in the 2017-2018 school year to $3.101-million in the 2019 fiscal year. An $84,169 spending cut would represent a 2.64 percent budget reduction.

While the North Country board will vote on the career center budget it has no part in drawing up the spending plan. That task, according to state law, belongs to a regional advisory board.

Career center funding doesn’t come directly from taxpayers, so its budget doesn’t have a direct effect on tax rates.

According to North Country Supervisory Union Director of Business and Finance Glenn Hankinson, taxpayers can expect to see a rise in the statewide education rate, but not entirely because of local spending.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)