The Music Box at 147 Creek Road in Craftsbury will host a concert to re-grow Puerto Rico on Friday, December 1, at 7:30 p.m. All funds raised will benefit agriculture and artists in Puerto Rico. The concert will feature music from Randy Bulpin and Rik Barron, Can Am Jazz Band, Christine Malcolm and Friends, Howie Cantor and Jeremy Harple. Admission is by donation. Call (802) 323-4581 for more information. — from Monte Verde Cultural Exchange.