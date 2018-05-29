Museum of Everyday Life looks into locks

copyright the Chronicle May 30, 2018

GLOVER — The Museum of Everyday Life sits alongside Route 16 south of Glover Village, and its doors are always open to the public.

Why then, one might ask, is it so full of locks and keys? The answer lies deep in the mind of the museum’s founder and curator, Clare Dolan, who decided to focus her quirky gaze on the ways people close off or open access to their possessions and ideas.

