Mother and son shot in Holland

HOLLAND — State Police report a woman and her son were shot while in a vehicle on School Road here. According to a press release from State Police Detective Sergeant Drew Cota, troopers were dispatched to what they thought was a motor vehicle accident around 8:21 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

What they found were two people with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Sergeant Cota identified the two as Jason Willey, 38, and his mother, Valerie Lyon, 57. Both are from Derby Line.

Sergeant Cota said Mr. Willey suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and, as of Sunday, his condition was listed as critical. Ms. Lyon was said to be in fair condition with a gunshot wound to her arm.

The two were first taken to North Country Hospital and then transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, for treatment of their injuries.

According to Sergeant Cota’s press release the vehicle in which they were traveling was seized and taken to the State Police barracks in Derby where members of the Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team will inspect it for evidence.

The team will also travel to School Road to see what can be learned there.

Sergeant Cota said the State Police are continuing to develop evidence in an effort to learn who shot the two. So far, he said, it appears Mr. Willey and Ms. Lyson were targeted and the shooting was not a random act.

He asked anyone who may have witnessed activity are Valley Road or School Road around the time of the shooting to contact the State Police barracks by calling (802) 334-8881. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.