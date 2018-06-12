Monsters in the Kingdom draws enormous turnout

copyright the Chronicle June 13, 2018

by Briana Bocelli

BARTON — Wheelies were poppin’, trucks were soarin’, and dust was flyin’ at the Orleans County Fairgrounds Saturday at the Monsters in the Kingdom monster truck event presented by HammerDown Motorsports.

With a spectacular turnout for its first ever show, vehicles piled up for miles on Roaring Brook Road and Route 16 just to get into the event, creating a 30-minute (or longer) traffic jam that was well worth the wait.

