Monsters in the Kingdom draws enormous turnout

copyright the Chronicle June 13, 2018 by Briana Bocelli BARTON — Wheelies were poppin’, trucks were soarin’, and dust was flyin’ at the Orleans County Fairgrounds Saturday at the Monsters in the Kingdom monster truck event presented by HammerDown Motorsports. With a spectacular turnout for its first ever show, vehicles piled up for miles on Roaring Brook Road and Route 16 just to get into the event, creating a 30-minute (or longer) traffic jam that was well worth the wait. […]
Brandon Derrow, driver of the Bad News Travels Fast monster truck, kicks up some dust while catching gnarly air at the Monsters in the Kingdom Monster Jam Saturday at the Orleans County Fairgrounds. Photo by Briana Bocelli

