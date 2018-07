Charlie Rockwell of Coventry, pictured here with his daughter Marina, caught this giant lake trout on Crystal Lake in Barton Saturday. His wife, Jamie, said they weighed it on a cheap, and likely inaccurate scale, and it was at least 20 pounds. They didn’t measure it because they wanted to release it, live, back into the lake. So it’s still out there, fishermen! Photo courtesy of Jamie Rockwell