Monk Besaw — Morgan’s graveyard hero

copyright the Chronicle September 12, 2018

by Briana Bocelli

MORGAN — There are well over 500 known cemeteries in the state of Vermont that date back as far as the 1800s, some even earlier. In many, gravestones have not been maintained for a number of years, accruing mold and grime that have stained the stones black.

In Morgan, one man has taken it upon himself to revitalize those old cemeteries and bring the headstones, some as old as 200 years, back to life.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)