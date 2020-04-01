Mitchell-Eby appointed

Barton Select Board

by Joseph Gresser

The Barton Select Board met in emergency session Friday and appointed Ken Mitchell-Eby to the seat left vacant on the three-person board after the abrupt resignation of Toni Eubanks on March 18. Board member Lenny Zenonos nominated Mr. Mitchell-Eby to fill the position until Town Meeting Day 2021.

