Missisquoi Ambulance tries to clear IRS debt

by Matthew Wilson

JAY — A $120,000 debt to the Internal Revenue Service means the Missisquoi Valley Ambulance Service has lost its federal tax-exempt status as a nonprofit organization. Money due for federal tax withholding payments was not paid.

“Our previous president made some mistakes with our payroll but all of that is up to date now,” Chief Jennifer Piette said, attributing some of the service’s current problems to bad management in the past.

After abatement of some of the debt, the ambulance service now owes about $55,000. “We’ve been slowly whittling it down,” Chief Piette said.

Throughout the year, Chief Piette has made multiple appeals to the towns…

