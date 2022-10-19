“Missing” workers find new options

by Trisha Ingalls

DERBY — For Alisha Byrd, the pandemic became an opportunity to turn what was a “side gig” into a full-time career. Prior to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Ms. Byrd was a paraeducator; however, one of her children is severely asthmatic, and being at school was not best for him. They finished out that school year at home, but Ms. Byrd decided to home school her kids for a while — and also find alternatives for herself.

She grew up on her grandparents’ farm and they helped raise her. Canning was a way of life, she said, so at five years old……

