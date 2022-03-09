Mayor Monette storms out of executive session

by Trisha Ingalls

NEWPORT — Although the agenda for Monday night’s city council meeting in Newport was business as usual, and kicked off with Kevin Charboneau being duly sworn in as a re-elected council member at the start of the meeting, it ended with Mayor Paul Monette’s abrupt departure partway through a lengthy executive session.

The council went behind closed doors to discuss an agenda item titled evaluation of a public officer or employee. Those who waited in the hall outside the council’s chambers could clearly hear frequent shouting and expletives.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)