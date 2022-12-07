Mayor bids farewell to political life

by Trisha Ingalls

NEWPORT — Newport Mayor Paul Monette announced recently without any fanfare that he would not be seeking re-election come Town Meeting Day.

During an interview with the Chronicle, Mr. Monette explained why now is the time.

“After 14 years as mayor and 12 years before that on council, that’s 26 years, I decided the time was right to step down and hopefully have some new blood,” he said. “You can only do so much over the years, and I hope I laid the groundwork. I just felt the time was right.”

In 1997, Mr. Monette said he ran for city council on a whim, at the urging of a friend. There were five people running for two seats and Mr. Monette was elected for one of them…

…the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)