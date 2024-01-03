Man gets one to four years for escape and threatening

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — As part of a plea agreement, under which the state dismissed a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Jake H. Buck of Newport Center pled guilty to escaping from custody while on furlough, a felony, reckless endangerment, and criminal threatening.

The state also dismissed a second charge of criminal threatening, one of aggravated disorderly conduct by fighting, and driving while his license was under suspension.

Judge Justin Jiron sentenced Mr. Buck to serve a one-to-four-year prison term.

According to the affidavit filed by Trooper Aaron Leonard, police got a report of an attempted assault in Newport Center around 10:30 p.m. on November 27, 2022.

A woman said Mr. Buck had threatened her sister-in-law and her 13-year-old son with a baseball bat…

