Man didn’t stop at Lowell fatal, police say

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — When Shayne Bessette, 52, of Lowell died when his Ford Ranger went off the Hazen Notch Road on May 18, the press release from Vermont State Police Sergeant Thomas Howard described it as a single-vehicle accident.

At the same time, Sergeant Howard wrote that “the on-scene investigation suggested there were other motorists in the area at the time of the crash.” He said police wanted to talk with the other motorists.

Sergeant Howard, who in an affidavit filed in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court says he is a crash reconstructionist, describes the area where Mr. Bessette went off the road as paved with asphalt on a downhill grade, with a sweeping right curve for someone traveling east, that is toward Lowell.

Dense foliage and the curved road would hide cars headed west, he said.

When he arrived at the Hazen Notch Road after the crash, Sergeant Howard said he saw multiple tire marks on the road. One, belonging to Mr. Bessette’s Ranger were mostly in the eastbound lane, but went toward the shoulder on the westbound side of the road.

