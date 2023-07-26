Man denies stolen property charges

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — A Charleston man pled innocent in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court to two sets of charges, each connected to alleged possession of stolen property. One of the crimes was said to have taken place in November 2022, the other earlier this month. Judge Lisa Warren set bail for Dustin Sheltra, 27, at $15,000.

Vermont State Police Trooper Richard Berlandy said in an affidavit that a woman called police on November 23, 2022, to say a utility side-by-side had been stolen from in front of her Derby house. The same day the woman’s husband got a message on Facebook telling him his rig was at the Derby Trailer Park.

Not long after he told police what he had learned, another man called police to say he and the husband were following the UTV, which was being driven by two people and heading toward the Nelson Hill Road…

