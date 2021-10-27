Low vaccination rates hit Orleans County hard

by Joseph Gresser

The number of COVID cases in Vermont declined a bit over the past week, according to figures provided at Governor Phil Scott’s Tuesday briefing, but Orleans County remains a hot spot.

According to Commissioner of Financial Regulation Michael Pieciak, who has the job of watching the numbers, the county saw a drop in new cases over the past week but the Kingdom continues to have the highest rates of illness in the state.

While the disparity between the number of sick people who have been fully vaccinated and those who are not is apparent throughout the state, it is most noticeable in Orleans County, he said.

