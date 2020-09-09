Local teen swims English Channel

by Tena Starr

Sixteen-year-old Vera Rivard, whose family divides its time between Derby and New Hampshire, has joined a relatively small group of people who have successfully swum the English Channel.

The teen started her swim at 9:38 in the morning on September 1 and finished about 14 hours later at 11:48 p.m. According to the Channel Swimming Association, that puts her square in the middle of successful channel swimmers. The association’s website says the fastest swim of the 21-mile channel was seven hours, the slowest 27 hours.

