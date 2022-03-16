Local shredders turn up for Castle Cup

Noah Jette, a snowboarder from Montgomery Elementary School, keeps his form heading down the slope. Riders in the Castle Cup Extreme competed Wednesday at Jay Peak. The event helps to support the Kingdom Course, an outdoor program for freshmen and sophomores. Judges for the freestyle event evaluated skiers and snowboarders based on form, style, and turning ability.

