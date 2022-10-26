Local reindeer entertain Santas

by Leanne Harple

Does it seem like Christmas keeps coming earlier every year? It certainly looked that way this weekend, when, amid the bright leaves and pumpkins, a tribe of Santas and Mrs. Clauses descended upon the Vermont Reindeer Farm in East Charleston.

…the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)