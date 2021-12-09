Local pediatrician urges vaccinations for kids

by Joseph Gresser

The recent surge of COVID cases and the uncertainty caused by the newly discovered omicron variant of the coronavirus, which causes the disease, has led health officials to urgently call Vermonters who have not done so to get vaccinated. They are also recommending those who have gotten shots to get a booster to strengthen their body’s defenses against COVID.

One group, the most recent to have vaccines approved for its use, has been getting special attention recently. The Vermont Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics has been holding a series of online meetings to discuss vaccinations for five-to-11-year-old children.

The federal Food and Drug Administration

(FDA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC), authorized the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for that age group in mid-November.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)