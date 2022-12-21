Little Women first for new theater company

by Leanne Harple

Theater-goers in Greensboro were treated to a delightful production this weekend of Little Women: The Musical at the Highland Center for the Arts. The show, which ran from December 16 to December 18, was the debut performance of a new in-house local theater company that will operate out of HCA

Steve Gonyaw, the director of the show, said in his program biography that it was his daughter who pushed him to choose Little Women as HCA’s first company production. It was an excellent choice for its feel-good positivity and its timeless themes. The cast and crew worked hard to combine their many talents to bring this famous beloved story to life.

