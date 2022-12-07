Lighting the world with crafty magic

by Leanne Harple

Some of the world’s oldest and most powerful magic can be conjured through the gathering of singers and the weaving of threads, according to Maria Schumann, a local practitioner of ancient rituals. Ms. Schumann is on a journey to train herself and others to learn the ancient rituals of combining song with growing, and weaving and embroidery with influencing the fates.

“Thread spinning and weaving were possibly the first complex technology,” said Ms. Schumann. “It was traditionally women’s work, and it became a metaphor for weaving raw chaos into functional, orderly beauty and civilization.”

That is why in so many cultures, she said, a spindle became a symbol for the axis of the whole world.

